Welcome to the only city in America where unemployment is falling

"We have made it as a community," Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson told CNN Business on Wednesday.
To date, Watson said the city had about 500 confirmed cases of coronavirus, which has led to 53 people being hospitalized and eight deaths.
But according to Mayor Watson, the city's top private employers compete in some of the few industries that see economic gains during the pandemic and have been hiring as a result.
According to the mayor, Owensboro's largest employer, his hospital, Owensboro Health, has had good financial results during the pandemic.
The city also houses bourbon makers Sazerac and O.Z. Tyler Unsurprisingly, domestic sales of alcoholic beverages and beer have increased during the pandemic.
Owensboro also has a Swedish Match-owned tobacco products factory. The Stockholm-based company said it saw surprising double-digit sales growth in the second quarter, driven by demand for its nicotine patches in the United States.
The president and CEO of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, Candance Castlen Brake, says the city is also located among some of the country's largest population centers, including Chicago, Cincinnati, St. Louis, Nashville, and Indianapolis, making it which makes it an optimal distribution center.
Brake acknowledged that Owensboro's fate is an anomaly, but says it was not an accident.
"During the last recession, our economic development team invested a large amount of money in our downtown area thanks to a $ 40 million grant from the federal government," said Brake. "The private development that occurred in the city center because of that has really put us on the map as a community. I think so far we have been fortunate in that the growing sectors in our community when the pandemic hit still flourished and prospered. "
—Annalyn Kurtz contributed reporting.