Welcome to the only city in America where unemployment is falling







Of the 389 metropolitan areas tracked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, it is the only city in the country where the unemployment rate has not increased in the past year. City officials blame that on their top employers: healthcare providers, bourbon and tobacco producers, and manufacturers of personal protective equipment.

"We have made it as a community," Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson told CNN Business on Wednesday.

To date, Watson said the city had about 500 confirmed cases of coronavirus, which has led to 53 people being hospitalized and eight deaths.

While national unemployment was around 11% in June, Owensboro's unemployment rate was only 4.2%. That has decreased slightly since June 2019, according to a new report from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.The city's workforce of nearly 54,000 had just over 2,200 people unemployed in June, down from 2,499 a year ago.