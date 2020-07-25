Welcome to the real world, Mr. President (opinion)

For the president, who likes to create his own reality with the support of Fox News, the decision is a big blow. Trump has desperately wanted to make sure Republicans can call a grand convention on the scale of what other incumbents have enjoyed in the past. He is thirsty to celebrate his mandate and public confirmation that he is as successful as he says he is.

But he cannot have that.

Welcome to the world we all live in. The pandemic is real. The virus is killing people: it is overwhelming our healthcare facilities, it is putting workers at risk, and it is stretching our institutions, as well as our economy, to the breaking point. Although the President could repeat "Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV" several times, he cannot wish for the pandemic to disappear.
This has been a major problem for our country. Fearing for his own political skin, the president refused to acknowledge the seriousness of the threat and resisted the steps necessary to contain the virus. Let's not forget that Trump defied state shutdown orders and supported protesters who wanted to "liberate" states like Michigan. During a critical period in April, the President encouraged governors to get the economy up and running as soon as possible.

Trump scoffed at wearing face masks and was not publicly seen wearing one until earlier this month. You shouldn't get the equivalent of a political cookie for finally putting on a mask more than seven months after the virus appeared and suddenly declaring yourself patriotic for doing so. Trump has sidelined scientific experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, just when the country needed them most. As a result of Trump's actions, the Covid crisis continues to spiral out of control in the United States, while countries like Italy and Germany are reopening.

The cure for Covid-19 is trust
The president who loves to flex his power has refused to lead a coordinated national response that would have been much more effective than the fortuitous and irregularly constructed policies that we now have. Instead of sending militarized law enforcement officers to Portland, Oregon, to stop the "criminal actions" of "violent anarchists," according to US Customs and Border Protection, Trump should have been sending armies of contact trackers and testers to each part of the country.
Now the President cannot escape the quagmire that he helped create. The administration has completely failed its response, and Trump's decision to suspend the events in Jacksonville is just proof that he cannot get out from under this crisis. The paltry poll numbers showing him behind presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and the growing question of whether schools should reopen this fall are two more.

Throughout American history, presidents have often been bogged down by their own political failures. Herbert Hoover's medium-sized economic policies were not strong enough to prevent the implosion of the American economy during the Great Depression. Lyndon Johnson's decision to escalate the war in Vietnam devastated his domestic legacy. As he told his biographer Doris Kearns Goodwin, "That war bitch killed the woman she really loved: the Great Society." President George W. Bush razed the political capital he won after September 11 with an unnecessary and disastrous war in Iraq.

Trump now faces his own failures. But the president, who at a press conference earlier this week repeated his belief that the virus would go away, still lives in a world of misinformation that justifies inaction. Given his track record, it is unlikely that his fears of defeat in November will be enough to push him into substantive action; Any change you can propose comes too late.

While presidents may survive a mess, as Bush did in 2004, their legacies can rarely be redressed. These disastrous decisions are often so important that they become the starting point for any conversation about a presidency, and Trump doesn't have many accomplishments that will stand the test of time and enhance his reputation. With the Covid-19 case, the serious impact on society and the remnants of American institutions could be so great that it will be years, if not decades, before we recover from what happened in these difficult months.

