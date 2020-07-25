Welcome to the real world, Mr. President (opinion)





For the president, who likes to create his own reality with the support of Fox News, the decision is a big blow. Trump has desperately wanted to make sure Republicans can call a grand convention on the scale of what other incumbents have enjoyed in the past. He is thirsty to celebrate his mandate and public confirmation that he is as successful as he says he is.

But he cannot have that.

Welcome to the world we all live in. The pandemic is real. The virus is killing people: it is overwhelming our healthcare facilities, it is putting workers at risk, and it is stretching our institutions, as well as our economy, to the breaking point. Although the President could repeat "Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV" several times, he cannot wish for the pandemic to disappear.

This has been a major problem for our country. Fearing for his own political skin, the president refused to acknowledge the seriousness of the threat and resisted the steps necessary to contain the virus. Let's not forget that Trump defied state shutdown orders and supported protesters who wanted to "liberate" states like Michigan. During a critical period in April, the President encouraged governors to get the economy up and running as soon as possible.