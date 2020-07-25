Welcome to the real world, Mr. President (opinion)

For the president, who likes to create his own reality with the support of Fox News, the decision is a big blow. Trump has desperately wanted to make sure Republicans can call a grand convention on the scale of what other incumbents have enjoyed in the past. He is thirsty to celebrate his mandate and public confirmation that he is as successful as he says he is.
But he cannot have that.
Trump scoffed at wearing face masks and was not publicly seen wearing one until earlier this month. You shouldn't get the equivalent of a political cookie for finally putting on a mask more than seven months after the virus appeared and suddenly declaring yourself patriotic for doing so. Trump has sidelined scientific experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, just when the country needed them most. As a result of Trump's actions, the Covid crisis continues to spiral out of control in the United States, while countries like Italy and Germany are reopening.
Throughout American history, presidents have often been bogged down by their own political failures. Herbert Hoover's medium-sized economic policies were not strong enough to prevent the implosion of the American economy during the Great Depression. Lyndon Johnson's decision to escalate the war in Vietnam devastated his domestic legacy. As he told his biographer Doris Kearns Goodwin, "That war bitch killed the woman she really loved: the Great Society." President George W. Bush razed the political capital he won after September 11 with an unnecessary and disastrous war in Iraq.
While presidents may survive a mess, as Bush did in 2004, their legacies can rarely be redressed. These disastrous decisions are often so important that they become the starting point for any conversation about a presidency, and Trump doesn't have many accomplishments that will stand the test of time and enhance his reputation. With the Covid-19 case, the serious impact on society and the remnants of American institutions could be so great that it will be years, if not decades, before we recover from what happened in these difficult months.