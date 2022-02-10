It is not a secret that the healthcare industry experiences a lot of challenges all the time. The doctors have to deal with the huge influx of patients (especially in the times of pandemic), they are in need of a safe place to store huge piles of patient, care and pharmaceutical data. And last but not least, they are so busy with handling so many tasks that they do not have neither time nor energy to improve individual patient care.

So what should be done to improve the healthcare industry and make it a better place where all processes are optimized, costs reduced and quality of care improved? Well, the first thing every healthcare organization should consider in 2022 is the development of healthcare software solutions.

Healthcare technology can solve a lot of productivity issues and positively change the quality of medical services. According to Statista the most common problems in healthcare are lack of investment, poor safety, not enough staff, and complicated access to treatment. However, there are way more other issues that can be fixed by a software. Let’s check them out.

Ineffective data management

Most clinics still deal with a lot of paperwork and keep losing some crucial data. There are also healthcare organizations that have more or less advanced systems for electronic documentation, and yet they do not process that data properly. As a result, there are human errors, the financial documentation is messy, and there are no analytics to provide data-driven insights.

The best solution for healthcare institutions that struggle with data management would be development of a holistic digital system powered-up by AI and cloud computing. There are also such solutions like EHR and EMR that let doctors access patients’ history, diagnosis, crucial notes and many more.

No access to training programs

To improve patient care, doctors should be able to learn some new techniques, treatments and much more information. And this is possible only if they can join training programs that are presented by worldwide experts. The main difficulty is that the programs may be conducted in another country. So the only effective way to join them is to use a digital platform that can stream live events. Also thanks to software it is possible to create a training program for new doctors in clinics and expand the base of learning resources.

Communication issues

For many years it has been a huge problem to establish effective communication between doctors and patients. Moreover that communication happened only during appointments or phone calls. These days, technology has changed everything. Now it is possible to arrange not only a video call, but also a virtual appointment or consultation. Healthcare became more convenient for both doctors and patients. Even important check-ups can be performed remotely, which turns patient care to a whole new level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Filling the forms takes too long

Whatever healthcare institution you choose to treat your disease, it will ask you to fill in several forms. And in most cases you will have to do this manually. In 21 century it sounds absurd, and yet the reality is that most clinics do not have electronic forms that let you fill them in within a couple of minutes or less. What every clinic needs these days is Electronic Health Record software to keep all patient data safely and to collect that data in a convenient way.

Healthcare costs are too high

Healthcare costs grow each year, so for many patients and clinics it is important to take care of prevention of chronic diseases. To treat a disease is way more expensive than introducing a well-planned prevention approach.

You may be wondering, how exactly the technologies can help with that. Well, first of all it is very important to create a convenient database with patient records to see their disease history. And second of all, doctors should actively use wearable devices that can track patients’ blood pressure, heart rate, blood glucose level and many more. Wearable devices combined with advanced data analytics can monitor people’s health remotely and the doctors will have a chance to suggest preventative therapy.

Misdiagnosis

Misdiagnosis is another well-known problem that patients often face. Sometimes misdiagnosis leads to drastic expenses, and sometimes even to a tragic end. So doctors should have all necessary tools and technologies to improve the accuracy of the diagnosis process. Among the most useful technologies that can help with that there is artificial intelligence that can process the data from labs, journals and previous similar patient cases and conduct diagnosis.

One more digital helper would be symptom trackers. They let doctors collect as much information about the patient as possible, and let the patient’s record all their symptoms. So when they come to a doctor, there will be a real list of all symptoms that can help identify the disease and set diagnosis and treatment accordingly.

Health and mood trackers can also be quite efficient. There are some great ones available on the market like Apple’s Health Kit, Google Fit and many more.

To wrap it up

The role of technologies in healthcare is undeniable, therefore every clinic or other healthcare organization should consider custom software development. Reliable solutions can boost productivity, attract more patients and let a clinic stand out among other less modern competitors. EHR and EMR, wearable devices, holistic databases and systems for data storage and processing – all these technologies can become a real game changer for healthcare.