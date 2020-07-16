Wells Fargo is a disaster. Only to blame

Wells Fargo is a disaster that is forced to cut its coveted dividend. During the Great Recession, Wells Fargo was so strong that it was one of the last banks to touch its dividend. Today is the first.

But the fact that Wells Fargo is hurting much more than his peers is his fault. Ask Charlie Scharf, the man hired last year to get the bank up and running again.

"We are responsible for the position we are in," Wells Fargo's CEO told analysts on Wednesday after detailing what he called "clearly a very poor quarter for us."

Wall Street agrees with that assessment. Wells Fargo's stock price has plummeted by a staggering 54% this year, far worse than the 35% drop for the KBW Bank Index ( BKX ) . Rivals included JPMorgan Chase ( JPM ) and Bank of America ( BAC ) They are down about 30%.

Wells Fargo still in penalty box with Fed

Wells Fargo is being squeezed by the $ 2 trillion asset limit imposed by the Federal Reserve. Those unprecedented sanctions prevent Wells Fargo from increasing its balance sheet, at a time when growth is absolutely necessary because interest rates are at the bottom.

Banks get money from the differential between the interest charged on loans and what is paid on deposits. At this time, that differential is very narrow, making it difficult to earn money. One way to overcome low rates is to simply lend more, like JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup ( C ) You are doing.

But Wells Fargo cannot because of the asset limit. That's why its net interest income, a key profitability metric for banks, fell 13% quarter-over-quarter. JPMorgan, on the other hand, was down just 4%.

Scharf acknowledged that these "restrictions" have limited the bank's ability to compensate for the pain of low rates. But he did not blame the Fed, which has refused to lift the sanctions until Wells Fargo cleans up.

"The bottom line exists because the leadership did not supervise or build the proper infrastructure for the company," said Scharf. "Our low financial performance is because the leadership did not make the difficult decisions necessary."

Wells Fargo has focused on these issues by modernizing its corporate risk operation, including through hiring external executives.

Still solving customer disputes

But it's not just about the asset limit.

Wells Fargo's operating losses increased by $ 755 million in the second quarter due to "higher customer remediation accumulations for a variety of issues and higher litigation accumulations."

In other words, the bank is still paying the price for its history of scandals in the form of customer refunds and legal settlements.

Which of Wells Fargo's many is not entirely clear controversies to which these costs refer.

Wells Fargo admitted that its workers opened millions of fake bank and credit card accounts to meet unrealistic sales targets. The bank also said it forced thousands of borrowers to pay for auto insurance they didn't need. Some of them even had their vehicles unfairly repossessed. And it imposed unjustified rates on potential home buyers to set mortgage rates.

In addition to that, Wells Fargo has been accused of mistreating workers by retaliating against whistleblowers and forcing employees to work overtime without additional pay.

When asked by CNN Business what "remediation" refers to, John Shrewsberry, chief financial officer of Wells Fargo, said during a conference call with reporters that it is not directly related to the millions of fake accounts that were opened.

"It is a variety of things that have been part of our public disclosures in recent years," he said.

Shrewsberry said the new Wells Fargo administration has reviewed pending issues and is taking a "more generous vision" on behalf of customers to "come to a conclusion more quickly."

It is surprising that almost four years after the Wells Fargo scandals broke out, he is still trying to resolve disputes with customers.

"I think the worst is over," said Shrewsberry. "It should be the end from my perspective."

Wells Fargo deep dividend cut

But the pain is not over for employees and shareholders.

Wells Fargo expects to cut its dividend by 80%, far more than analysts had anticipated.

"We are extremely disappointed in taking this step and understand that many depend on this stream of income," Scharf said during the call.

Some fear Wells Fargo's earnings have eroded so much that it will have to take more action. The Fed requires banks to limit payments to an average of four quarters of their net income.

KBW analyst Brian Kleinhanzl warned clients in a note Tuesday that the Wells Fargo dividend could be further reduced because "there is not much room to breathe."

KBW slashed its earnings estimates at Wells Fargo, not only for this year, but for 2021 and 2022 as well. And warned of "higher downside risk" if the asset cap does not rise by this date next year. Fed President Jerome Powell has been very critical of Wells Fargo.

"The fundamental short-term perspective remains more challenged" for Wells Fargo than its peers, wrote Kleinhanzl.

Here come the job cuts

Not surprisingly, Wells Fargo's struggles could force a serious belt tightening.

"We have been extremely inefficient for far too long," said Scharf.

The Wells Fargo chief said the multi-year cost-cutting effort will start soon, with the goal of making the bank as efficient as its peers by cutting around $ 10 billion in expenses.

Part of that will be done by closing branches. Wells Fargo listed 5,300 retail branches at the end of the second quarter, down from a peak of 6,300 years ago, and that number could drop to 4,000.

But Shrewsberry, Wells Fargo's chief financial officer, said branches and front-line workers are not going to play a "big role" in cutting costs because they are not the most expensive pieces of the business.

Still, he acknowledged that job cuts are looming.

"A big part of this will ultimately be people, because a big part of our spending structure is personal," said Shrewsberry.

That means Wells Fargo's financial woes will finally punish employees.