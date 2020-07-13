Wells Fargo tells employees to remove TikTok from their company's devices

In a statement to CNN Business on Monday, a Wells Fargo spokesperson said the company had identified a "small number of employees with corporate devices who had installed the TikTok application."

"Due to concerns about TikTok's privacy and security controls and practices, and because corporate-owned devices should be used only for company business, we have directed those employees to remove the app from their devices," he said. the notice.

The ban was first reported by The Information. TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wells Fargo's announcement comes at a time of renewed TikTok scrutiny, which includes the possibility of a Trump administration ban, due to its ties to China. The short-form video app, which has been downloaded 165 million times in the US, is owned by the world's most valuable startup, a Chinese company called ByteDance.