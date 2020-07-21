Wendy & # 39; s launches a rewards program

Wendy & # 39; s Rewards loyalty program launched Tuesday in the company's app. For every $ 1 spent, customers receive 10 points that can be redeemed for free food and beverages within one year.
Points can be earned through orders placed on Wendy's app, or customers can scan their QR code at registration or in stores. Rewards include a 150-point small Frosty smoothie, a 450-point Breakfast Baconator sandwich, and a 700-point salad.
Wendy & # 39; s (WEN)is the first major hamburger chain to launch a food-focused rewards program. McDonald & # 39; s "McCafé Rewards" is a loyalty program focused on their coffee drinks, for example. Wendy & # 39; s Rewards is more in line with Starbucks (SBUX), Chipotle (CMG), Dunkin (DNKN)& # 39; and other restaurants.
Starbucks announced Tuesday that it will begin allowing its customers to purchase items on the company's app using credit, debit, and cash cards. Previously, customers had to load money onto a Starbucks card if they wanted to pay with the app and earn rewards.
The digital business has been a key focus for fast-food and fast-service restaurants, including Wendy's. The company recently said 5.5% of its sales come from online orders and apps, which represents more than double the percentage of revenue compared to the same quarter last year. Wendy's also said that digital customers visit more frequently and buy more food compared to customers in the store.