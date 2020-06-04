Wendy & # 39; s shows support for Black Lives Matter after franchisee donation

The company said it is making a $ 500,000 donation to social justice organizations, tweeting that "many people are suffering from blatant racism against blacks."
The donation comes a day after criticism for sizeable donations from one of its franchised CEOs to President Donald Trump's reelection campaign. The controversy spawned the "WendysIsOverParty" hashtag on Tuesday, with a screenshot of an article revealing that James Bodenstedt, the CEO of Muy Companies, has donated nearly $ 500,000 to Trump.
Some on Twitter associated the donation to Trump with Wendy's, but it was the franchisee who made the donation, not the parent company. Muy Companies owns and operates a total of 800 Wendy & # 39; s, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut locations in the United States. Bodenstedt was invited to the White House last month for a discussion about the restaurant. Industry struggles during Covid-19.
Wendy & # 39; s (WEN) He responded on Twitter about Bodenstedt's donation, telling people: "We have never contributed and we will never contribute to a presidential campaign. For the record, our CEO has always maintained that same energy. Facts."
That's accurate, but not the whole story: Wendy & # 39; s CEO Todd Penegor has donated around $ 6,000 to Wendy & # 39; s Political Action Committee. Public records show that the PAC has not donated to presidential campaigns, but has donated more Republican than Democratic candidates to Congress.
Wendy & # 39; s did not immediately respond to the timing of the donation.
On Twitter, Wendy & # 39; s continued that she knows she must do "much more than a donation" and will use the account in the coming days to "amplify black voices."