Wendy's arson suspect Natalie White arrested in Atlanta for a fire that broke out during the Rayshard Brooks protests

Fulton County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a tweet that White was in custody and was booked into the county jail.

A few days ago an arrest warrant was issued against her. Atlanta Fire Rescue then tweeted that White "has been identified as a suspect in the arson fire that burned down Wendy's restaurant (125 University Ave) on Saturday, June 13."

It is not known if White has a lawyer yet.

Brooks, whose funeral was held Tuesday in Atlanta, was shot dead by an Atlanta police officer in Wendy's parking lot the night of June 12.