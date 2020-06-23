Wendy's arson suspect Natalie White arrested in Atlanta for a fire that broke out during the Rayshard Brooks protests

It is not known if White has a lawyer yet.
Brooks, whose funeral was held Tuesday in Atlanta, was shot dead by an Atlanta police officer in Wendy's parking lot the night of June 12.
After Brooks failed a sobriety test, he got into a fight with the officers, grabbed one of his Tasers, and was fatally shot as he ran through the parking lot.
In the body camera video that police released, Brooks tells officers that Natalie White is his girlfriend. Their relationship has not been independently confirmed.
The viewer's video of the shooting was posted online and sparked protests in the streets around the restaurant. On the night of June 13, the restaurant was set on fire as crowds of protesters watched.
The officer who shot Brooks, Garrett Rolfe, faces a felony murder and other charges.