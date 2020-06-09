Wendy's says the meat supply is almost back to normal

Wendy & # 39; s said her meat supply "has returned to near normal levels" after the shortage left some restaurants without burgers.

Nearly one in five Wendy restaurants stopped selling meat products last month when coronavirus outbreaks shut down some of the country's largest meat processing plants, according to an analysis by investment bank Stephens.

The fast-food chain handled the problem by assigning its "fresh, never frozen" beef to all restaurants with two to three weekly deliveries, according to a Monday news release. The Ohio-based company said it also focused its marketing efforts on chicken products to "ease pressure on meat demand."

But Wendy & # 39; s said the problem weighed on sales of the same restaurant early last month. It also affected digital sales because items were temporarily removed from online menus if individual restaurants had supply problems, the company said.

Global sales at the same restaurant registered a 3.3 percent drop in May despite turning positive in the last week of the month, driven by a 15.7 percent drop in international locations, Wendy & # 39; s said. The chain's new breakfast menu was a bright spot in the US. USA, where Wendy & # 39; s said it accounted for about 8 percent of sales last month.

Wendy only hoped that her meat shortage would last a few weeks, but industry figures say the nation's meat supply could be affected during the summer despite efforts by the Trump administration to keep the plants running, as reported by The Post in May.

With posts