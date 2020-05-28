Wes Anderson's French firm among titles is expected to receive the Cannes 2020 label

Variety brings the news that Wes Anderson The French officeThomas Vinterberg Another roundand Naomi Kawase He comes tomorrow They are among 50 other titles that will receive the Cannes 2020 label.

The curated Cannes 2020 film list will include films that were initially selected for various sections of the Official Selection. The films considered for the label are released between June and next May. Other rumored filmmakers who accept the Cannes 2020 label include those of Francois Ozon. Ete 85 and Apichatpong Weerasethakul & # 39; s Memory.

In March it was announced that Cannes 2020 had been postponed due to the global pandemic. The festival is known for launching a theatrical performance of a film, as well as its presence on the festival circuit and during award seasons. Even with the lack of a physical festival this year, part of its selection of films is expected to appear at award ceremonies and other international festivals, except for the Venice Film Festival, which announced in April that they would move forward with their planned events in September without collaboration from Cannes. Venice has reportedly picked up high-profile projects, including those by Nanni Moretti Tre Piani and Maiwenn DNA.

Cannes is also expected to highlight the world's rising filmmakers this year, such as that of Pascual Sisto. John and the holeDanielle Arbid Simple passionBy De Gia Coppola Conventionaland Charlène Favier Slalom.

Advertisers, distributors and sales agents will play a key role in screening the films for the specific press and buyers in the run-up to the festival circuit later this fall without a physical or virtual Cannes festival.