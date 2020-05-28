Wes Ball explains how to honor original Planet of the Apes movies on reboot

With the production shutdown of virtually every project in Hollywood, a lot of time is spent developing upcoming films to their fullest extent, including the upcoming Wes Ball. Planet of the Apes reboot, which recently opened to Discussing Film on how it will honor original movies while forging a new path.

Looking back on the long-running science fiction franchise and pondering how a filmmaker should plan to continue a sequel – that is, one that follows the reboot trilogy directed by Andy Serkis – Ball notes that he and his team of writers are spending a lot of time discovering a new path for movies.

"Those last three films are one of the great trilogies we have in the history of modern cinema."Ball said."They are very well made. They honored the original films that they came out of, the Charlton Heston films, but they were based on a modern sensibility and it just worked. César is one of the great movie characters that we will have throughout time. So what do you do to follow that? At the same time, he wasn't interested in doing the fourth part either. We also want to do our thing."

The 39-year-old director of the Maze Runner The trilogy feels that he and his team have "a way to stay in the universe that was created before us, but we're also opening up to be able to do really cool new things. "

"I will say this, for the fans of the original three do not worry, you are in good hands"Ball assured."The original writers and producers who devised Rise and DawnRick Jaffa and Amanda Silver also agree with this. Josh Friedman is writing this, a large part of the same team is involved. We will feel like we are part of that original trilogy, but at the same time we can do some really cool things. It will be really exciting to see it on the largest screen possible. "

Based on Pierre Boulle's French novel, history has seen the emergence of intelligent apes that rise and rule over humans, with the film franchise beginning in 1968 with the hit starring Charlton Heston that saw an astronaut landing on a planet on which he encounters a civilization of apes ruling over primitive men and women, only to find out in the end that he is actually Earth after a nuclear war.

The original film was a major commercial and critical success, spawning numerous sequels and a television series throughout the 1970s and spawning a mediocre 2001 remake of Tim Burton (Dumbo) followed by an acclaimed reboot trilogy starring Andy Serkis (Black Panther) as the leader Caesar similar to Moses. The trilogy ended with the years 2017 War for the Planet of the Apes, that Matt Reeves (The batman) and Serkis said they hoped to make more movies in the franchise, but after the merger, it was in doubt.

Ball made his directorial debut with the 2014 big screen adaptation of the young adult science fiction novel series The maze runner, starring Dylan O & # 39; Brien, which turned out to be a box office success and was warmly greeted by critics and audiences alike and spawned two more sequels to adapt the rest of the novel series, though follow-ups found More mixed reviews and smaller box office returns.

The 39-year-old director was ready to adapt the Boom! Comic series Mouse protector in a big-budget box office hit for Fox, but given the high price, Disney decided to archive the project, much to Ball's chagrin, the assembled cast and fans waiting for the movie.