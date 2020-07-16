Wesley Purkey executed after the Supreme Court cleared the way for the second federal execution since 2003







Purkey, 68, was originally scheduled to be executed Wednesday night, but a series of last-minute legal filings delayed his death.

Early Thursday morning, the Supreme Court cleared the way for his execution, lifting injunctions from a federal judge in Washington, DC, who halted his execution and ordered a further evaluation of claims over Purkey's mental competence.

Purkey was sentenced to death in January 2004 after being convicted in federal court for the kidnapping and interstate murder of Jennifer Long, 16, in 1998.

Purkey made a final statement shortly before her death: "I deeply regret the pain and suffering I caused for Jennifer's family. I am very sorry. I deeply regret the pain I caused my daughter, whom I love so much."