Wesley Purkey executed after the Supreme Court cleared the way for the second federal execution since 2003

Purkey, 68, was originally scheduled to be executed Wednesday night, but a series of last-minute legal filings delayed his death.
Purkey was sentenced to death in January 2004 after being convicted in federal court for the kidnapping and interstate murder of Jennifer Long, 16, in 1998.
Purkey made a final statement shortly before her death: "I deeply regret the pain and suffering I caused for Jennifer's family. I am very sorry. I deeply regret the pain I caused my daughter, whom I love so much."
"This disinfected murder really is of no use," he added.
The Supreme Court order granted the government's request to lift a court order that had blocked Purkey's execution, and Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan disagreed in opinion 5-4.
United States District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued an injunction on Wednesday prohibiting the Federal Bureau of Prisons from moving forward with the planned execution of Purkey. Chutkan noted that Purkey suffers from progressive dementia, schizophrenia, and severe mental illness, but did not rule on whether Purkey is competent and ordered the court to further evaluate these claims.
Purkey's lawyers continued to appeal even when he was about to be executed. His lawyers fought to get him a competition hearing, arguing that he was mentally incompetent and executing him would be unconstitutional. On Wednesday, his attorney Rebecca Woodman said he is "a 68-year-old man with severe brain damage and a mental illness suffering from advanced Alzheimer's disease and dementia. Although he has long accepted responsibility for his crime, he no longer he has a rational understanding of why the government plans to execute it. "
The American Civil Liberties Union called the recent restart of federal executions "a truly dark period for our country," and criticized the federal government for executing Purkey while his attorneys were still appealing and requesting a competition hearing.
"There was no reason for this administration to restart federal executions now, after a hiatus of nearly two decades, during the worst public health crisis of our lives, except to distract us from its failures primarily, particularly its failure to keep safe people during this pandemic, "said Cassandra Stubbs, director of the ACLU Capital Punishment Project.