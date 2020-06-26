West Nile Virus infects ten people in South Florida

Miami-Dade County officials said Thursday that 10 cases of West Nile Virus had been detected, weeks after four cases were reported there.

The Florida Department of Health said Thursday that 10 residents have contracted the mosquito-borne disease from local transmission, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

"DOH-Miami-Dade continues to advise the public to remain diligent in their personal efforts to protect against mosquitoes," a department statement read.

Two cases were previously reported in May and two additional cases were reported on June 11.

The Florida Department of Health said they will update the public on their website.