West Side Story is a movie that will come out. It will be about two people who love each other and they are from different sides of the city. They have to find a way to work together. The movie is a second movie version of the Broadway musical about Romeo and Juliet. It is loosely based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. It stars AnselElgort and Rachel Zegler, with ArianaDeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Brian d’Arcy James, and Corey Stoll. Rita Moreno is a supporting actor. She appeared in the 1961 film too. The film is about a man’s father who died. He wanted to release the film in 2020, but it was delayed because his father died.

The film was started in 2014 and is still being made. It has been written by the person who did the movie, J.K. Rowling. They began to make it in September of 2018 after they hired Spielberg to do it. A man named Justin Peck choreographed the dance scenes. Filming began in July and it finished two months later. The shooting took place in New York and New Jersey.

West Side Story is coming to the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on December 7th and will be released in theaters by 20th Century Studios. The movie got delayed a year due to COVID-19.

What is the release date of West Side Story?

The movie West Side Story is coming out. The date you will be able to watch it at home is not yet known. You may also go to the cinema on December 10th for watching the movie.

West Side Story was supposed to be released in the United States on December 18, 2020, by 20th Century Studios. In September 2020, Disney delayed the release date of their movie. It will now be out on December 10, 2021, and will come out on the 60th anniversary of the original 1961 release. The film will be in theaters for 45 days. This includes places like Dolby Cinema and IMAX theaters.

The film was first shown to the cast, including Rachel Zegler, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, and some members of the Jets and Sharks factions at a theater in Lincoln Center on November 17th, 2021. It will be on screens in November 2021 and then at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on December 7, 2021.

On April 25, 2021, during the Academy Awards telecast, DeBose introduced a movie trailer. The film was about a girl in 1961. Moreno later presented an award for the best picture in memory of when the film came out in 1961 and when it won awards. The film’s trailer premiered on September 15, 2021. It was on ABC’s Good Morning America. A sneak peeks of the film was shown at the 49th Annual American Music Awards, introduced by Elgort and Zegler.

A book about a movie that was made, called “West Side Story,” came out. The book features interviews with the cast and crew. It came out in November 2021. ABC’s 20/20 is going to air a special edition on December 5, 2021.

What is the plot of West Side Story?

Tony and María, who are in rival gangs, fall in love. It is in New York City and it was the 1950s.

A musical based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, this show is about two gangs fighting. It can be confusing, but it teaches you how to deal with problems and also tells a story about love.

Who will be starring in West Side Story?

Ansel Elgort as Tony

Rachel Zegler as María

ArianaDeBose as Anita

David Alvarez as Bernardo

Mike Faist as the Riff

Rita Moreno as Valentina

Brian d’Arcy James as Officer Krupke

Corey Stoll as Lieutenant Schrank

Josh Andrés Rivera as Chino

Iris Menas as Anybodys

Mike Iveson as Glad Hand

Jamila Velazquez as Meche

Annelise Cepero as Provi

Yassmin Alers as Lluvia

Jamie Harris as Rory

Curtiss Cook as Abe

What is the exclusive information related to West Side Story?

Filming took place in Harlem and other Manhattan locations and Flatlands, Brooklyn in New York City. In August 2019, ten days of filming took place in Paterson, New Jersey. The movie filming was done in Newark and other parts of Essex County. It took 79 days to film. All of the sets are at Steiner Studios.

