West Virginia Governor Justice accepts resignation of top health official amid coronavirus

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice forced a senior health official on Wednesday, hours after he publicly criticized the state's active coronavirus case load as potentially exaggerated.

The resignation of Dr. Cathy Slemp, Office of Public Health Commissioner and State Health Officer, comes after Justice expressed "his lack of confidence" in his leadership of Bill Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources. West Virginia, the governor's office said in a statement.

Crouch then requested Slemp's resignation, which she immediately offered, according to the statement.

Justice told reporters on Wednesday that there is "every reason to believe" that the state's active load of COVID-19 is less than reported because the recovered cases are included in the numbers of active cases, Herald reported. -Dispatch. He did not offer specific details.

In a separate statement, a health department spokeswoman said there were discrepancies related to virus case data at the Huttonsville Correctional Center in Randolph County, The Associated Press reported.

Slemp helped guide the state response to the coronavirus pandemic and was a regular feature in Justice's daily press briefings on Justice.

In a resignation letter, provided by the state health department, Slemp urged officials to listen to the science.

"I encourage everyone to stay true to science, to continue to work to engage and empower communities to collectively address such an unprecedented situation, to meet people where they are and move forward together," he wrote.

"It is with mutual respect, support, a willingness to look at and understand both science and the factors that drive them, and a dedication to move forward together that will make the state get through this."

West Virginia has reported 2,611 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 92 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the state health department.

Associated Press contributed to this report.