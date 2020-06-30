West Virginia Gym Potentially Exposed 205 To Coronavirus, Health Officials Say

Health officials on Sunday warned at least 200 members of a West Virginia Planet Fitness to quarantine and monitor symptoms of the coronavirus after a client at the gym tested positive for the virus.

The client was at the Morgantown facility between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. last Wednesday. There were about 205 people there during that window, according to a statement from the Monongalia County Health Department (MCHD).

"They should also do everything possible to stay away from others in their home," said Dr. Lee B. Smith, MCHD executive director and county health officer. "The ways to do this would be to stay primarily in one area of ​​the house and wear a mask if you must be around others."

Anyone potentially exposed to the infected person that day should stay home for two weeks, which would be until July 8, the department advised. People who develop symptoms should contact their primary care provider and be tested while following the correct coronavirus protocol.

Planet Fitness said on Facebook Sunday that they were closed for additional deep cleaning and would reopen Tuesday. The gym added: "All members and teammates undergo temperature checks upon entry and are answering health assessment questions provided by the CDC."

Planet Fitness took additional steps after the reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, which included non-contact checks, extensive cleanings, adherence to social distancing practices, and "utilization of our HVAC systems to extract fresh air to ensure high air quality". according to the gym.

Due to the possibility that some clients may not display COVID-19 symptoms, even if they are infected with the virus, health officials on Sunday advised residents to wear masks in public, wash their hands well, and keep a distance of six feet from others.

"These measures have been shown to decrease the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. Smith. "If we want to continue opening businesses and avoid the need to reverse some of the steps we've taken, people must take these precautions seriously."

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice's reopening plan guidelines said all gym employees and clients should wear appropriate face shields "to the greatest extent possible."

Many states in the US have seen an increase in coronavirus cases in the past few weeks. West Virginia has seen an increase of about 400 cases in the past 10 days, compared to a 240 increase in the previous 10 days, the department said.

As of Monday night, the state has seen more than 2,870 confirmed cases and at least 93 deaths from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.