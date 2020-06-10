West Virginia just elected its first openly transgender official

Ketchum was elected to the Wheeling City Council, after running on a platform that addresses affordable housing and opioid addiction.
"I am incredibly excited and grateful. I know it was a close race," she told The Intelligencer on Tuesday night. "I think it shows how much people care about the 3rd District … I'm excited to follow through on the promises I made and work for the 3rd District and the entire city of Wheeling."
Ketchum has been a member of the ACLU West Virginia board and is a member of the Wheeling Human Rights Commission. She is also associate director of NAMI for Greater Wheeling, an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
His victory was praised by the LGBTQ Victory Fund, who tweeted "STORY DONE" after the news. Ketchum will be one of 27 openly elected trans officials across the country, according to the Victoria Fund.
GLAAD, a non-profit organization dedicated to LGBTQ + issues, I also congratulated Ketchum on Twitter.
"I am excited to represent inclusion," she told The Intelligencer in June 2019, "but I'm not campaigning on my gender identity or anything like that. We have too many systemic issues that we have to address."
Ketchum, who announced his candidacy last year, has lived in Wheeling for about a decade.