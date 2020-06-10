West Virginia just elected its first openly transgender official

Ketchum was elected to the Wheeling City Council, after running on a platform that addresses affordable housing and opioid addiction.

"I am incredibly excited and grateful. I know it was a close race," she told The Intelligencer on Tuesday night. "I think it shows how much people care about the 3rd District … I'm excited to follow through on the promises I made and work for the 3rd District and the entire city of Wheeling."

CNN has reached out to Ketchum for comment.

Ketchum has been a member of the ACLU West Virginia board and is a member of the Wheeling Human Rights Commission. She is also associate director of NAMI for Greater Wheeling, an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.