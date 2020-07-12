West Virginia Postman Admits Election Fraud Attempt

ELKINS, W.Va. – A West Virginia postal carrier pleaded guilty Thursday to tampering with mail requests for absentee ballots.

Thomas Cooper has pleaded in Elkins federal court to attempt voter fraud and mail injuries, US Attorney Bill Powell said in a statement.

Cooper was indicted in May after eight mail-in requests for absentee ballots modified his party affiliations.

NEW REPORT HAS VOTING DANGERS BY MAIL BEYOND FRAUD

Cooper, 47, of Dry Fork, had a postal contract to pick up mail in the three cities where voters live and turned the forms over to the Pendleton County Clerk in April, according to a federal affidavit.

An investigation by the secretary of state's office found that five of the ballot requests were changed from Democrat to Republican with a black ink pen, according to the affidavit.

Bennie Cogar, an investigator with the attorney general's office who conducted the investigation on behalf of the secretary of state's office, said in the affidavit that the Pendleton County clerk called some of the voters after receiving the applications because he knew that they were not republicans. The secretary contacted the secretary of state's office to report the changes.

In the other three requests, the voters' party was not changed. However, in addition to the "Republican" box originally marked in blue ink, the word "Republican" was circled in black ink, according to the affidavit.

Cooper admitted in an interview with Cogar and a postal inspector that he changed some of the requests he picked up from Onega's post office from Democrat to Republican.

According to the affidavit, when asked about the other requests, Cooper said, "I'm not saying no," but if the requests were picked up along his postal route, "he would take the blame." Cooper was then asked if he was "just being silly" and replied that he did it "as a joke" and that he didn't know those voters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Absentee ballots have become a political hot spot nationwide in recent months, often along partisan lines. Some state governors have moved to make absentee ballots more available in this year's election due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. Other elected officials, including President Donald Trump, have expressed concern that expanding the practice would increase the likelihood of electoral fraud. Examples of mail ballot fraud have been minimal, and Trump himself has voted absentee in the last election.

Absentee ballot requests were mailed to all registered voters in West Virginia in April in an attempt to encourage voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic. West Virginia held its primary elections on June 9.