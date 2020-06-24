West Virginia University football coach Vic Koenning is on leave

"I want to thank Kerry Martin for having the courage to bring his concerns to light," West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement.

"We will not tolerate any form of racism, discrimination or prejudice on our campus, including our sports programs.

"Coach Vic Koenning has been placed on administrative leave with immediate effect, and the department will work with the appropriate parties to conduct a thorough investigation of these allegations. This is serious, and we will act appropriately and in the best interest of our student athletes. "

Michael Fragale, a spokesman for the university's athletics department, told CNN in an email that Koenning "does not have a statement at this time."