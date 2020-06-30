Westchester graduation ceremony triggers coronavirus cluster

Fourteen people tested positive for COVID-19 in Westchester County, a group likely emerged after two families traveled to Florida and then attended a graduation ceremony in suburban New York County, authorities said Monday.

Infected people in the group visited the Sunshine State, a current hotbed for the coronavirus, and then attended a graduation ceremony at the Chappaqua train station for Horace Greeley High School on June 20.

Thirteen people who attended the ceremony tested positive for the virus, Westchester County Executive George Latimer said.

An infected student also attended a "field night" event later that night, ABC 7 reported. The event, which was not approved by the school, involved juniors and seniors from several high schools in the county.

"Of the 14 who are positive, these people are interrelated by where they were or by personal association, but that is what constitutes a group," county health commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler said Monday.

All infected people isolate themselves for 14 days.