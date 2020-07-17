Westchester Police Ordered To Stay Out Of New York City Amid Choking Ban

Westchester County Police Officers have ordered their officers not to take any enforcement action in New York City following the enactment of a suffocation ban that limits the ways in which arrests can be made.

The new limitations led an executive with ties to the New York Police Department to criticize Mayor Bill de Blasio for making the Big Apple "the new Rikers Island PRISON without walls."

Westchester County Police told members Thursday that "they will not carry out any enforcement activities within the New York City limits," including "persecution of subjects in New York City for crimes committed in Westchester County, "according to the interim. order, which was shared online by Ed Mullins, president of the Association of Benevolent Sergeants for the New York Police.

"The 5 counties of New York will soon be the new Rikers Island PRISON with no walls," Mullins wrote in the tweet Thursday night. "New York Alienated by the law enforcement agency as a result of the horrible law signed by [Mayor Bill de Blasio]".

NYS APPLICANTS WANT TO LEAVE THE STREETS OF NYC AS POLICE DEALERS FACE A NEW CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LIABILITY AT WORK

Section 10-18 of the Administrative Code states that it is a misdemeanor for an arresting officer to contain someone "in a way that restricts the flow of air or blood by compressing the trachea or carotid arteries on either side of the neck, or sitting , kneel, or stand on your chest or back in a way that compresses your diaphragm, in the course of making or attempting to make an arrest, "according to the bill.

"Given the likelihood that restraining a person who does not meet the requirements during the course of a lawful arrest often requires kneeling on the subject's torso for at least a short period of time and that [section of the law] penalizes Such actions without respect to intent or injury, this order is intended to protect Sworn Members from criminal prosecution for actions consistent with their training and Department policy, "the order states.

NYPD RETIREMENTS ON THE RISE: & # 39; IS A NO-BRAINER & # 39;

Earlier this week, the president of the New York State Police Charitable Association, Thomas Mungeer, asked the chief of the State Police to immediately remove the approximately 200 members assigned to duties in the city. from New York.

Westchester County Police officials, like many others from different parts of the city and state, questioned the latter part of the legislation.

New York police officials have repeatedly voiced opposition to the bill, both before and after the mayor signed it.

"Anyone who has arrested someone who has fought and fought knows that there is a good chance that their knee will end up on someone's back," New York Police Department chief Terence Monahan said at a conference call Press earlier this month, according to NY1.