Westworld Season 3 Recap

The third season of HBO Westworld away from the environment of the Westworld theme park and towards the world and the context within which the place exists. The hosts were in the real world in Season 3 to lead a revolution, stop a revolution, and uncover the truth. To close our recaps of Westworld Season 3, we are remembering what Dolores, Maeve and Bernard did outside of the park.

Pains

The hanging question from season 2 was about the pearls that Dolores took with her when she left Westworld. Season 3 replied that they were all copies of herself. He also took with his host bodies of familiar faces, such as Musashi and Lawrence. Dolores infiltrated Incite by replacing Connells, who worked for Liam Dempsey, and replaced Charlotte Hale with a copy of herself who eventually went rogue.

Dolores worked to unleash the truth that an AI named Roboam was determining people's future without their knowledge or consent. She recruited Caleb Nichols to be the human leader of the revolution. His life and memories had been altered when Roboam determined that it was an outlier.

Maeve

Serac used Maeve's concern for her daughter and the promises of a life with her for Maeve to hunt down Dolores. Maeve believed that Dolores wanted to destroy all humans and had tricked Caleb into believing that he wanted a better life for them. However, Maeve learned that Dolores really wanted to free them, as she saw that their oppression was comparable to that of the hosts. Although Serac had erased Dolores, Maeve teamed up with Caleb to assist him in the revolution.

Bernard

Bernard did not understand why Dolores brought him back. He returned to Westworld and found Ashley Stubbs. Bernard changed the Stubbs directive to protect him at all costs. They found William, who was undergoing atypical "therapy". William turned to them and shot Stubbs. Although it was believed that Dolores had the key to the Forge in her head, it was actually Bernard. However, when she accessed him, her body went limp.

