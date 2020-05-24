Westworld Season 4 Bringing back the man in black as a major villain

The third season of Westworld It ended just a couple of weeks ago, but with HBO already renewing the show for a fourth season, fans are wondering what to expect from the next episode.

"These violent delights have violent ends," Bernard announced at the end of the first season, and Jonathan Nolan delivered on that promise in season 3. While the audience reaction to the latest plot developments has been mixed, people did not You can avoid feeling excited about all the possibilities that are now available for exploration. For something, Westworld It does not have a clear trajectory, but it seems that the driving philosophy behind the series is to renew the narrative and take a new path each season. If the first season was about the context of conscience and the context of a bicameral mind, Season 2 went down a more action-packed path and made preparations to separate itself from the park's boundaries.

As such, what we saw taking place in Season 3 was essentially trying out a new formula for an already established narrative structure. Although viewers were comforted knowing that their favorite characters are mostly back. One of those characters was William, also known as the Man in Black, whose story ended in a cliffhanger in the post-season 2 credits scene, revealed to have become a host. This season he explored the events leading up to that moment, killing the character and replacing him with a non-sensitive body. But there is still a lot to come from William in the future, especially if Nolan's recent provocation is something to go through.

The co-creator recently had a conversation with the cast and revealed that Ed Harris's Man in Black will play a major role in season 4.

"I firmly believe that irony guides me," said Nolan. "(William) ends up becoming this thing (a host) that he's controlled for so long. And viscerally, I can't wait to see Ed kill everyone."

Unsurprisingly, the showrunner didn't elaborate, but it looks like William will once again become a major antagonist figure in the coming seasons of WestworldAnd honestly, we can hardly wait to see him wield his revolvers again and bring death and destruction to anyone who crosses his path.