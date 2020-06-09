Whale Hatchery Throws Small Boat "Out of Water" off New Jersey

Two occupants of a small boat off the coast of New Jersey were beaten overboard on Monday after being struck by what was believed to be a humpback whale that broke the surface while apparently searching for food.

Bob Schoelkopf, the director of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, told NJ.com that the whale was doing what they usually do. He said the whale was probably looking for food and not paying attention.

Philly Voice identified the boat as a fishing boat. Friends of Seaside Park posted a photo of the boat on their Facebook page and said the two occupants were fine after they were "thrown from the boat." The whale "kept swimming and breaking. From our point of view, the whale is totally fine."

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Facebook post said it looked like the whale was a humpback.