What About Love will be the second movie that director Klaus Menzel has made. The last one he made was called Fascination, which came out in 2004. Despite Menzel’s small filmography, “What about love” has a performance by Andy Garcia. The movie is good for viewers to watch because it is entertaining and people can learn about this new director.

Two people, who are a little scared of love, spend a summer together making a film about people’s attitudes towards love. Tanner and Christian realize that they’re filming their own love story. They don’t know that the film will later save Christian’s life. Something tragic happens to both of them, but the film saves him.

Two people who are in love change their parents’ lives forever. The two young lovers make their parents happy by being together. And they make their parents find love again.

When will What About Love be released?

What About Love Releases on February 11, 2022. A long trailer for “What About Love” was released in September 2019. This might mean that the film will be coming out soon. The end of the trailer lists Valentine’s Day 2020 as its release date in theaters. But in 2020, February 14 has already passed, and “What About Love” is not yet released at theaters.

March 11 is a day many in the U.S. associate with the start of the CVID-19 pandemic because it was when it first started in this country, but that virus had already been going on for a long time before then and was beginning to change people’s lives outside America too. Many people who work on the movie are European. And the film was not released on time. So it may have been that the pandemic caused the movie to be late.

Who stars in What About Love?

Sharon Stone As Linda Tarlton

Iain Glen As American Ambassador

Andy Garcia As Peter Tarlton

Jose Coronado As Rafael Santiago (as José Coronado)

Rosabell Laurenti Sellers As Young girl

Maia Morgenstern As Sister Martina

Marielle Jaffe As Tanner Tarlton

Miguel Ángel Muñoz As Christian Santiago

Sara Lazzaro As Pretty Girl

Caroline Morahan As TV Host

Ferran Rañé

Radu Iacoban

Roan Joseph Bronstein

Corneliu Ulici As Hotelier

Nitsa Benchetrit

Kamaliya

Alba Brunet

Ioan Ionescu

Ramon Villegas

Daniel Bayona Miller

Manu Gutiérrez

Mary Ann Haewsky As Window Shopper

Albert Llovera

Tania Grousset As Carla

The two lead characters in “What About Love” are played by Miguel Ángel Muñoz and Marielle Jaffe. Muñoz is a Spanish actor, and most of his credits, which date back to 1994, are in Spanish-language TV shows and films. This person is from America and they have been to some movies before. They have been in “Scream 4,” “10 Things I Hate About You,” and “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the movie, some people are born in Spain. Some people talk Spanish and Some have done many other movies in Spanish-speaking countries Glen is an actor who has been in many films. He is known for playing Jorah Mormont in Game of Thrones. He has also done other films like Kick-Ass 2 and Resident Evil. Glen’s friend, Stone, has also acted in films before, including Casino and Basic Instinct.

What is the plot of What About Love?

This passage is about a movie and the people who made it. The summary shared on the website of the company that produced two trailers for this film said that in “What About Love,” “two young people, somewhat wary of love, spend a summer together in Europe making a film about people’s attitude towards love. Tanner and Christian soon realized that they were filming their own love story. But they don’t know what will happen in the future, because after tragedy strikes them, the film will save Christian’s life.

Two trailers for “What About Love” show the story of a budding romance and the tragedy in the plot summary. I am not sure what happened, but it looks like Christian and Tanner are in the hospital. It also seems like Sharon Stone’s and Andy Garcia’s characters are involved. When Christian’s film is released in February 2022, there will be more details about how it reflects his relationship with Tanner.