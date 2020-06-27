What Andrew Cuomo wants Donald Trump to admit about the coronavirus







Trump's theory, and that of many Republican governors, according to Cuomo, was the following: "We can quickly reopen and we can handle the virus because it will disappear or we will have a vaccine."

Cuomo's theory? No matter the political pressure, keep the state closed until the virus has demonstrably regressed as measured by widely available evidence, reduced hospitalization rates, and decreased deaths.

"We tested both theories," Cuomo told me. "We have the evidence. They are numbers. It is irrefutable. Why don't we stop and acknowledge the undeniable reality of the situation?"