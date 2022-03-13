Diversifying your investments is key to creating resilience in your portfolio. Over-committing to one asset class can expose your portfolio depending on broader circumstances. Investing exclusively in stocks can lead to major losses during a stock market crash while keeping all of your money in bonds means you’ll miss out on the high growth of the market during better economic times.

Different asset classes bring different qualities and will have unique responses to economic pressures. Stocks have a history of producing the highest growth but also the most volatile losses. Those losses can be offset by investing in other assets. Bonds are some of the most common, but they have their own weaknesses, especially in periods of high inflation.

Gold is another popular option for investors looking to take their diversification to the next level. Gold offers an alternative to bonds that has a reputation as an inflation hedge and inspires confidence during times of uncertainty.

How to Buy Gold

There are several ways you can invest in gold, both directly and indirectly. Your options include:

Physical gold bullion

Exchange Traded Funds, which themselves own gold bullion

Stocks in mining companies, which are affected by gold prices but also management decisions and performance

Physical gold bullion is the most direct and simplified way to take advantage of gold’s qualities, and buying gold in Canada is easy when you work with a bullion dealer.

The Advantages of Buying Gold

Canadian investors choose physical gold over other methods for a variety of reasons. Many turn to gold because it eliminates the risks that come with investing in a company or a fund. Any time a third party is involved, you’re investing not just in the product but also in their competence and performance.

Gold performs well as a safe haven, and prices have a history of responding positively to bad news. The world has seen gold prices rise in the wake of events like the 2008 financial crisis, the Brexit vote, geopolitical tensions, and other events that have threatened the global economy.

If you’ve been intrigued by cryptocurrency, but you’re worried about cybersecurity, gold may be more traditional but offers a lot of peace of mind. Gold can’t be hacked, unlike a crypto-wallet, and unlike cryptocurrency, you can insure it against theft or fire.

What to Know Before You Buy Gold Bullion

There are some trade-offs to buying gold coins or bars. They require a storage solution. Some investors use a commercial storage facility that charges fees. Alternatively, you can invest in a safe to store it at home, but it would be wise to take out an insurance policy.

The other drawback is that gold bullion does not generate interest, income, or dividends. Whereas investing in bonds produces interest, and real estate can provide an income, gold gains come exclusively through rising prices. However, in a high-inflation environment, the interest rate on bonds may still leave you with a loss.

If you’re looking for a new way to diversify your portfolio, gold bullion offers qualities few other assets can provide, with an unparalleled level of control over that investment.