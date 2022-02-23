Digital economies are a thing of every person’s wallet now. Industries and individuals are all evolving their technology skills and knowledge with cryptocurrency. And now, the Non-Fungible Tokens, better known as NFTs, are taking over the trading world by storm.

Involving the newly evolved NFTs, various play-to-earn crypto games have started to be a new interest for many. Like any other game, the play-to-earn games also allow players to structure their gameplay by taking on battles, completing quests, creating in-game characters, and other valuable tasks.

Accomplishing such tasks in the game provides the users with virtual game currency. The players can later utilize these currencies to purchase some Non-Fungible Tokens. Or else, players can choose to transfer the in-game money earned directly to their cryptocurrency wallet. After that, the players can trade them for NFTs and other cryptocurrencies for real-world payment purposes.

These new-found play-to-earn crypto games enabled many towards NFT farming. Since play-to-earn games involve blockchain technology, NFT farming, in short, is about earning game rewards on a crypto-based platform. The concept of NFT farming can be understood as using NFTs itself as tokens to create more NFTs. Therefore, if you want to try your hand at NFT farming, create a crypto wallet first.

The gamification of NFT farming has improved the scope for players to earn more tokens and virtual in-game currencies which are tradable. That being said, the following are the best play-to-earn crypto games through which individuals are successfully trading worth millions daily.

Plant Vs. Undead

Plant Vs. Undead (PVU) is a versatile crypto-based game to earn PVU tokens. The most engaging part is the game’s farm mode, allowing you to earn more light energy. You gain in-game PVU assets that can be stored as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). These NFTs can be later used to make money while playing the game. This is how the Plant Vs. Undead came to be known as a play-to-earn crypto game.

In this game, the players control their farm and create in-game PVU currency in the process termed Light Energy (LE). Performing any farm-based activity in the game allows you to earn LE. You can later convert the LE tokens into cryptocurrency tokens known as PVU Token. Finally, you can trade this Plant Vs. Undead Tokens on actually decentralized exchanges.

Axie Infinity

While many cryptocurrencies are available, the Axie Infinity is an Ethereum-based crypto game. It is one of the most talked-about NFT games with millions of users at the moment. Developed by a Vietnamese company, the Sky Mavis, Axie Infinity has garnered the highest-earning game title on the whole blockchain-based gaming platforms.

Inspired by Pokemons, the Axie Infinity game allows the users to create their team of Axies creatures. The players are supposed to engage in battles using the Axies either in an Adventure mode or Arena mode. In this play-to-earn game, you can produce two in-game cryptocurrencies. The primary token is Axie Infinity Token (AXS), and the other is Smooth Love Potion (SLP).

You have to enter arenas to earn tokens. And you can enter arenas if you have two Axies. By entering into the play-to-earn game’s PVP leaderboard, you can achieve the AXS. On the other hand, to earn SLP, you have to complete adventure mode levels and win arena matches. After obtaining both tokens, you can use them for breeding another new Axie.

Axie is a crucial element of the game because each Axie itself is one non-fungible token (NFT). It is because every Axie is unique with rare skills. One Axie NFT is worth $100 to $1000, and sometimes even more. You could also use check out the stz coin to rent these assets and earn even more on them.

Illuvium

Illuvium is another Ethereum-based game on the Blockchain. Its genre is an Open World 3D RPG game with auto-battle mode. The players have to engage in RPG battles, enter quests, and level-up ranks to earn ILV Tokens as a reward. The ILV Tokens are digital assets.

In the game, Illuvium is a creature possessing different upgradable skills. As a unique game element, the NFT Illuvium and its other in-game items are tradable in real-world blockchain platforms. The popularity of Illuvium rose after collaboration with Immutable X, which allows zero NFT fee charges.

The Sandbox

The Sandbox has a unique metaverse blockchain concept. The users love its 3D-based virtual reality crypto genre game. The token earned during the game is known as SAND. The SAND is a utility token that players can use for transactions in the NFT marketplace and trade for digital lands. Sandbox’s digital lands are so in-demand because it has a limited supply of only 166,464 digital lands in the game.

As a play-to-earn crypto game, The Sandbox users can enable viable content that is feasible for monetary advantage. You can earn SAND tokens by trading objects and lands and winning other in-game tasks.

Gods Unchained

The creators of Gods Unchained are the same developers as the popular Immutable X scaling solution. So, Gods Unchained is an Ethereum-based crypto game. This play-to-earn game runs on decentralized applications which enable peer-to-peer charge-free transactions at 9000 limits. For the unversed, the genre of Gods Unchained is that of a trading card game. That means the players play the game like any card game using core cards, deck of cards, and genesis cards.

You can earn core cards for free by just entering the game. You can also buy other card packs from other players to skip grinding. Every card usable in the game is tradable in the marketplace of Immutable X. Since every Gods Unchained card is different and rare, the value also varies.

The cryptocurrency token of Gods Unchained is termed a GODS token, often referred to as an ERC-20 token. You can use these GODS tokens to create NFTs and trade on Gods Unchained marketplace.

The Immutable X marketplace trades in Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. So, while you play the Gods Unchained, make sure that you hold Ethereum supported crypto wallet or a MetaMask wallet.

Nonetheless, by learning about play-to-earn games, you can implement the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in various ways in the cryptocurrency space. You can create NFT, sell NFT, trade NFT across multiple blockchain platforms, and earn in lots.