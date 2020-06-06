What Are the Cast Member’s Zodiac Signs

Zodiac signs can tell a lot about a person. So which Too Hot To Handle star would you be, based on your sign? Hopefully someone you interact with!

Many viewers would agree that Netflix Too hot to handle It made our closing period that much more enjoyable. During this 30-day retreat, some contestants were lucky to find love, but others had to go home alone. Now that we are waiting for Netflix to announce its second season, let's discover the astrological signs of our favorite stars and learn what their zodiac signs have to say about their mischievous love lives and behavior.

Last month, we met some super sexy and beautiful people from all over the world. As the contestants competed in the celibacy challenge, we couldn't help but notice their perfectly shaped bodies and super impressive abs in their sexy outfits. Now, we are obsessed with these reality stars and want to know more about them. Let's start by finding your zodiac signs.

Chloe Veitch – Sagittarius

Sagittarius is a sign of fire and has infinite energy. Chloe's zodiac sign perfectly defines her character on the show. She quickly fell in love (Harry, David, Bryce and Kori) but not in the same way with everyone. The 20-year-old British model was extraordinarily romantic and open about her feelings. Remember how enthusiastic he was when Kori Sampson entered the show. He quickly ended things with the 31-year-old filmmaker to chase his new love.

Kelechi Dyke aka Kelz – Capricorn

Like a true Capricorn, Kelz took her sweet time to fall in love. He did his best to resist his temptations and didn't give up even when his love interest Francesca was over him in the shower. He was responsible, took initiatives and kept his eye on the final prize. Some might find them tense and closed, and maybe that's why he couldn't find a partner in the end. Fortunately, the beautiful model managed to win the $ 7,500 cash in the end.

Matthew Smith, also known as Jesus- Aquarius

They have an exciting and unique perspective on life. No force in the world can compel them to commit if they don't want to. No wonder he left the show in the middle because he couldn't find anyone interesting enough to fall in love with. However, Aquarians are passionate lovers once they fall in love with the right person.

David Birtwistle – Pisces

Very emotional, responsive and intuitive when it comes to love! No wonder, he cried for his beloved Rhonda Paul as he looked her in the eye. They seek a deep connection that goes beyond physical attraction. This sign quickly falls in love but is prone to injury.

Haley Cureton – Aries

Falling in love with different people is typical of Arians. They fall in love quickly, then lose interest, and fall in love quickly too. Other than that, they consider themselves loyal. Viewers saw Haley's loyalty to her best friend Francesca when she yelled at Harry for lying about their kiss.

Rhonda Paul – Taurus

They seek serious commitment when they are in a relationship. Bullfighting likes to solve problems and solve things if there is any turbulence in the courtship. We saw the Atlanta-based model working on her relationship with Sharron when he couldn't open up to her. She fought for her man and tried to solve problems and finally left the show with her man as a partner!

Francesca Farago – Cancer

This Canadian beauty meets all the criteria of a Cancerian. They are sensitive, loving and loyal to their loved ones. We saw the 26-year-old girl cry when her best friend, a partner in crime, was expelled from the program. They don't let their guard down that fast, the other party has to earn their trust to warm up with them. Cancerians generally do not give second chances: if they are betrayed once, they cut all ties. You better take notes, Harry!

Harry Jowsey – Gemini

Geminis don't try to hurt others' feelings internationally, but they tend to be unreliable and cheeky. You have to be very patient while having a relationship with them. Most people might say they are very flirtatious, which is true to some extent. As they are the most lively and open-minded signs, they don't hesitate to flirt with someone. Gemini men smile a lot, and Harry's smile is definitely beautiful and infectious. But, once they fall in love, they will admire their partner and take care of all their needs.

Bryce Hirschberg – Leo

`His first connection to Chloe was truly captivating when he tried to woo the lady with his art. However, they may seem too ahead in a relationship, which can also become jealousy and possessiveness. However, Leo lovers are hard to forget!

Sharron Townsend – Virgo

They fall in love very slowly, as they are cautious with a broken heart. Virgo men are primarily attracted to smart and strong women. Well, it seems like Sharron, who was played by his ex-girlfriend and then had a hard time trusting his new lover Rhonda Paul, who was one of the show's smartest women.

Nicole O & # 39; Brien – Libra

Although we didn't get to see much of Nicole, we did notice that she was kind and gentle, exactly as the Librans are. They don't like chaos or disorder and are very attracted to intelligence. When they fall in love, they shower their partner with all the love and praise they feel for them. Interestingly, they are more harmonious with Leo. Too bad Bryce and Nicole couldn't figure it out even though their zodiac signs are so compatible.

Kori Sampson – Scorpio

They are discovered to be bold, mysterious and passionate lovers. We are not surprised to learn that they are highly unpredictable. In fact, no one could predict that Kori would ask Francesca for a date when Chloe was dressed as a barbie for him. For a scorpion man, the best partner is a Cancer woman. Now, we are forced to imagine that if Harry wasn't in the photo, Kori and Francesca would have made a great couple.

Whether we believe in astrology or not, these signs and predictions sound interesting. We asked ourselves, what would Lana's zodiac sign be: a Virgo or a Leo? What you think?

Too hot to handle Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.

Source: @chloeveitchofficial, @ nicole.ob, @francescafarago, @imrhondapaul, @ haley.cure, @kelechidyke, @harryjowsey, @matthewstephensmith, @ david.birtwistle, @sharrontownsendofficial, @korisampson, The Tab

