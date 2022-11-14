It is situated on the top of One Time Square. The only thing which people hate dealing with squares is if you leave your square you lose the good sight so when you are not in your square you are not allowed to even go to the toilet.

Do you care about celebrating new years?

Well the answer to this question is we all care about New Year eve as it brings joy and gaiety to our home as well as in our life. We all have lost the essence of feeling good at heart so when new year eve is approaching we must celebrate, but we should also care about those who do not have food to eat we must provide some food to them.

How do I wish a happy new year in the Badaga language?

Badaga dialect is an official language of kannada, ancient south Dravidians used to speak up this language so wishing happy new year in the badaga language is simple just say ‘mangaya mayakuva mannathano baduga’, if you have any friend from Kannada wish them in this way on this coming new year they will feel happy and loved.

How will you ring in 2018? Are you going out? Are you staying in? How Do you choose to celebrate the New Year?

Everyone loves to celebrate New Year in their own way, some hatch plans to go outside, some love to party at home with their friends and family. So if you are staying at home plan something like theme based parties and invite your friends and family members. Or if you are planning outside the country then do discover some beautiful places which you have never discovered.

I am preparing a list of New Year resolutions for 2023. Any innovative ideas here?

It does not matter how big resolutions you take for yourself but it does matter how much effort you put into those resolutions. On this New Year you could take an oath for keeping yourself healthy, reading lots of books and concerning your bucket list.

How can I spend my new year at Udaipur?

Udaipur is said to be a very romantic place and it has a very vast culture with rich history so it has so much to offer you. When your flight will land in Udaipur make sure you visit every place of Udaipur. Do not make the mistake of skipping its Rajasthani thali in Udaipur style. You will be startled by having such a delicious meal in the beautiful land. It has everything for which you are asking.

What are your plans for celebrating the upcoming New Year?

Plans are always full of lists but executing those plans makes you a good planner. You could add sky diving to your list, bungee jumping if you have not tried yet. You know there are lots of food and lanes to discover the world is full of startling things. So in total there are so many things that can be done this New Year.