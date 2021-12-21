We have seen a rise in demand for gaming apps over the past few years, and 2021 has been an excellent year for gamers. You need more than a new launch to popularize the gamer. It would also help to update the old games to keep the fans.

Most games are available at a fee, and diehard fans don’t mind paying. The most chosen categories involve multiple players and strategies. Strategy games are common in the US, and most are customized to fit the fans’ demands.

Mobile gaming has attracted millions of users, and it also generates income. The advantage of these games is that you can play them anywhere, as long as you have a charged device.

Like casino online, gaming apps have become more popular today. Let us dive right into the most popular gaming apps in 2021.

1. Call Of Duty

The Call of Duty has been typical since it first dropped, and it recently won the best game on Google Play in 2020. Players can easily customize their control scheme on their devices.

COD has two game modes, namely;

Battle royale

Team deathmatch.

Both modes are popular and let online strangers face each other.

2. Pokémon GO

Pokemon GO has over a billion downloads from the Apple Store, and it remains one of the best games you can play. It was initiated to the market in 2016 and has gone ahead to gain massive recognition since.

First, you must complete several challenges to get hold of items to be used in the future. The application also has an AR camera that enhances the player’s gaming experience.

However, its release came with many controversies since people considered it a nuisance. It also led to some accidents, which sparked a backlash from the public.

Pokemon GO has enhanced physical activity and has led to the growth of local enterprises because of the increased traffic.

3. Minecraft

Minecraft is regarded as one of the best games in existence. The game has several modes and has won many awards internationally. Here, gamers can come together to fight computerized foes, or they can face one another.

The Minecraft game is based on cubes, and you can acquire pixelated 3D resources for good health. Players have the freedom to choose their style of play, but it has achievement systems at its levels.

Minecraft has the following game modes;

Survival

Creative

Adventure

Spectator

Hardcore.

4. Fortnite

Fortnite was created by Epic Games in 2018 and is available in three forms. Players can fight zombies, play a battle game, or develop worlds and fights in arenas. Most gamers love Fortnite because it is all-inclusive.

Fortnite Royal is one of the most common games, with over one hundred million players in less than a year. These numbers have made it a cultural phenomenon.

5. PUBG Mobile

PUBG is the second most popular gaming app created by Tencent games. It also has had many awards under its name since its release. Gamers love it because you can play anywhere for free. PUBG also allows up to one hundred gamers to battle out until one remains standing.

Here, the gamers can choose to game alone or have a team of four. PUBG also has exciting fun and fast full-rounds. Winners are gifted an in-game currency that can be exchanged for weapons later.

6. Guns of Boom

Guns of Boom is a complex multiplayer game with 3D graphics to enhance the gamer’s interest. Here, it is possible to start a fight against eSports players. Players must shoot at the opponent nonstop to win the game.

Players are also given huge rewards after finishing a task in each stage. These tasks are challenging, and only the best players win. Some features of this game include;

Easy controls

Standard events

3D graphics Complete weapons.

7. Clash of Clans

Clash of clans is a popular game that was developed in 2012. The gamer is the village leader and should gather resources to build a town by fighting other players. Gamers can also create clans to go to wars together in the virtual game world.

The Clash of Clans game has had a great run as a top gaming app over the past years.

8. Traffic Tour

Traffic Tour is a perfect game for you if you love car racing. It is one of the most downloaded games in 2021. It is a free action game application that is made using high-quality graphics. This enhances the gaming experience. It also has five different environments for its gamers.

Gamers must accept this challenge to keep track of their missions. Players are awarded every time they pass traffic at the environment stage. The main aim of this game is to keep the players active when gaming.

Some top features of this game are;

Over forty cars

Real-time racing

Car upgrades

Five playing modes.

9. Lost in Harmony

Lost in Harmony is an excellent game for you if you love music. It has rhythmic sounds that let you connect easily with the app. It is also among the few unique apps created by a renowned game developer, Fanise Yoan.

Lost in Harmony is about a story of two friends with a target to learn new maps.

10. Free Fire

Free Fire is another battle game that has been rising over the years. It was released in 2017 by Garena, and its popularity is rising every day.

Here, gamers are dropped into an island to look for firearms to kill other gamers. Free Fire has over four hundred million users and took the spot for the most downloaded games in 2018.

11. Brawl Stars

Brawl Stars was developed by Supercell and it concludes the list of the best gaming apps in 2021. The game is well adapted to mobile play, and you can use virtual sticks for fast movement.

Final Thoughts

Mobile gaming has become more prevalent in recent years. This has also led to an increase in mobile gaming apps.

Some top gaming apps are Call of Duty and Traffic Tour.