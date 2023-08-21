Nag Panchami is a traditional Hindu festival that honors snakes and is observed by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists throughout India, Nepal, and other countries where Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist adherents live. The festival is typically celebrated in the month of Shravana, usually in July or August.

Here are some everyday rituals associated with Nag Panchami:

Cleaning the house: Prior to the festival, devotees clean their homes and surroundings to prepare for the puja. Fasting: Some devotees choose to observe a fast on Nag Panchami, abstaining from consuming any food or water until the puja is completed. Puja: Devotees offer prayers and offerings to snakes and deities, conduct pujas and chant various mantras to seek blessings of snake gods. They offer milk, sweets, and kheer to the snake idols and take part in various rituals to honor Nagas. Applying turmeric: Some devotees apply turmeric paste on their bodies, as it is believed to have medicinal properties and can protect them from snake bites. Visiting temples: Many devotees visit temples dedicated to snake deities, such as the Nagoba Temple in Maharashtra, during the festival. Donating to charity: Some devotees choose to donate money or food to charity on Nag Panchami, as a way of expressing gratitude and sharing their blessings with others.

Overall, Nag Panchami is a celebration of the beauty and diversity of the natural world, and a reminder of the importance of respect and reverence for all living beings. The rituals associated with the festival are meant to express devotion, gratitude, and seek blessings from the snake deities.

