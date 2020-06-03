What black children will learn from George Floyd's death (opinion)

When I was a black child growing up in New York City during the 1980s and 1990s, racial divisions were a prominent part of the social, political, and cultural landscape that shaped my early life and my generation.
School teachers told us vivid stories, through television documentaries and politicians, about how the civil rights movement transformed the United States by ending racial segregation, securing black voting rights, and bringing Nation to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision a "beloved community".
My first encounter with the fear and hatred that black men could inspire whites was political and painful. In 1986, I started attending an overwhelming white high school in Queens. My freshman year was the first time a white person called me the N word, a circumstance that ignited a close combat and brought the two of us to the principal's office.
Both events left me deeply concerned, but I was also politically pleased to realize that the history of civil rights in America in the history books was very different from my own experience.
The Spike Lee movie "Do The Right Thing" premiered the summer before I turned 17 and quickly became my own personal touchstone. My identification with the Buggin & # 39; Out character's efforts to boycott a US-Italian-owned pizza parlor for not including images of black people on the restaurant's wall of fame was instructive. Like the heartbreaking depiction of Radio Raheem's death film by police violence.
The coda of the film, which drew quotes from Malcolm X preaching black dignity and Martin Luther King Jr. promoting black citizenship, was stamped on my soul and is reflected in my work as a scholar to this day.
The precocious black child who used the understanding of personal vulnerability as inspiration to study extensively, empathize deeply, and organize politically resides with me today, periodically highlighted by the latest example of a black man dying unfairly in America.
George Floyd's death is already affecting millions of precocious black boys and girls in America today, many of whom have taken to the streets to demonstrate the values of their own lives and honor those who have taken away from us too soon.