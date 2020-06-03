What black children will learn from George Floyd's death (opinion)

When I was a black child growing up in New York City during the 1980s and 1990s, racial divisions were a prominent part of the social, political, and cultural landscape that shaped my early life and my generation.

School teachers told us vivid stories, through television documentaries and politicians, about how the civil rights movement transformed the United States by ending racial segregation, securing black voting rights, and bringing Nation to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision a "beloved community".

My first encounter with the fear and hatred that black men could inspire whites was political and painful. In 1986, I started attending an overwhelming white high school in Queens. My freshman year was the first time a white person called me the N word, a circumstance that ignited a close combat and brought the two of us to the principal's office.

Michael Griffith, a black man chased to his death by a white mob In the Howard Beach section of Queens that same year, he was much worse than me.