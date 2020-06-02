What businesses need to learn from Black Lives Matter and 4 other essential business stories

TWITTER'S RUBICON MOMENT

One of the most striking examples of companies facing social justice reckoning is Twitter.

For years, the company took a neutral stance on content shared on its platform to avoid angering the right or the left. The same goes for rival Facebook.

That inaction on both platforms has clearly benefited Donald Trump. But Twitter, almost overnight, decided to get their hands dirty. In other words, he began to enforce his own policies when the President violates them.

DAMAGE CONTROL THROUGHOUT THE CITY

Meanwhile on Facebook, still hands-free, please stop asking us to check the facts, Mark Zuckerberg seems to be spending a lot of controversial time.

A day after many of his staff openly rebelled in a virtual strike, Zuckerberg tried something like an explanation for his inaction against President Trump's posts. As he spoke, employees sent real-time comments to remind him of promises he made to remove content that calls for violence or could cause imminent physical harm. A Facebook employee told CNN Business that they discovered Zuckerberg's responses were missing and said that the CEO was risking alienating people.

"Today it is clear that the leadership refuses to support us," Brandon Dail, a Facebook engineer, tweeted during town hall.

Is the stock market okay?

We say it so often that we could tattoo it on our arms: the stock market is not the economy. AND YET. Lately it seems that the stock market is not even in the same universe. Comparing the economy and the stock market is no longer so much apples with oranges, but apples with … flying cars.

The economy is pulling less D-this year. (Just look CBO's last revised report about how much the pandemic will cost us in the next decade. Spoiler alert: around 8 trillion Dollars)

But the stock market? She is on the dean's list, working her way up to bachelorette school, and headed for a nice school. Harvard, probably.

We can't help but wonder: is the stock market okay? Did the aliens go down and infiltrate the brains of the stock traders? (Personal note: New script idea.) Because although, tell me now, the stock market is not the economy, the two of them used to at least acknowledge each other's presence.

As promised, some good news

Let's go back to this date on Tuesday in 2015, when the environment in the US USA It was a little more lighthearted because the US Supreme Court. USA He voted to allow same-sex marriage in this great land. That was a good day, remember?

Five years later, we have a read on how good that decision was for the state and local economies in the United States. A new study estimates that the gay wedding industry boosted economies by $ 3.8 billion and supported at least 45,000 jobs. Learn more about how that study was conducted. here

