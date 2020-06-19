What changes a protest from peaceful to violent? Aggressive law enforcement (opinion)

One such incident occurred late last month, when Charleston, South Carolina police arrested a 23-year-old protester in a downtown plaza. Givionne "Gee" Jordan Jr. was charged with disobeying a legal order and spent one night in the county jail, according to the Charleston Police Department website.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds defended the officers and told the Charleston Post and Courier: "We specifically asked them to disperse on numerous occasions … We told them that if they did not, they would arrest him." Reynolds also said the two-minute viral video did not show the entire protest in the park.

In the video, some 200 fellow protesters were shocked by the overly jealous police action, and some jumped to Jordan's defense to claim that he was released.

This is more than a singular example of aggressive surveillance. To understand how a protest turns violent, the video of Jordan's arrest is essential. In general, protesters are generally not the first to instigate violence: overwhelming evidence shows that violent protests often arise when the police initiate action.

Through years of analysis, researchers in 2009 published the largest public database of more than 23,000 protest events in the United States between 1960 and 1995. Among these protest events, 17,494 had no police presence. Of these, 1,194, or less than 7%, became violent. By contrast, the investigation found that the police were present in more than 6,099 protests and 2,316, or 38%, turned into violence, as experienced by Jordan, according to the analysis.

To be clear, violence is defined as the physical force used by one human on another human with the intention of damaging, incapacitating, or killing.

The complication in the era of social media, where we are awash with viral videos from reporters and passers-by, is that it's easy to miss the context. The brevity introduces ambiguity, opening the door to misinterpretations and questionable assumptions by Twitter commentators and news commentators. It is difficult to get a clear example of triggering events like Jordan's arrest.

But what we see in Jordan's video creates an instance of an extensive body of evidence-based sociological research focused on understanding protests, both violent and non-violent. Jordan's arrest is a textbook example of how the police provoke violence in a peaceful demonstration.

Sociologists and political scientists have long studied the aftermath of the police crackdown on protest. The results are almost identical in many studies of protests around the world, establishing a series of universal truths.

First, violence is not a strategic objective of most protesters. In fact, protester violence in the United States has become less prevalent since the 1960s. The goal of a protest is to be heard, because the other avenues available to achieve social change are simply not having an impact. It could be that the vote is not effective or that Congress does not take the problem seriously. In many cases, protesters choose civil disobedience to alter the status quo, from Greensboro's sit-ins against Jim Crow-era laws to AIDS protests on Wall Street.

Second, my own research with Alessandro Piazza, a professor at Rice University, shows that as protests get bigger, the likelihood of violence among protesters actually decreases.

This is because the goal of the protest is to attract attention through unity and numbers, not physical force. There have been protests against police brutality and in support of Black Lives Matter in all 50 states, in hundreds of cities ranging from Sandpoint, Idaho, to Decatur, Alabama. As former President Barack Obama noted, there is broad support for reform, a key difference from protests that use violence.

Third, when the police carry out a violent crackdown on protesters, this can escalate violence at the moment and precipitate more violence in future protests.

This puts current protesters in a particularly dangerous position because we also know that the police are more likely to initiate violent repression when the peaceful protesters are mostly African-American, or when the protesters talk about police brutality. Rare cases of violent protests are frequently initiated by small fringe groups that are not allied with the core causes of the protest. We are seeing evidence of this phenomenon in the post-death protests of George Floyd.

The biggest unknown is whether marginal violence will have a long-term positive or negative indirect effect. We have seen the latter in the past decades of protests against animal cruelty. Acts of violence in the 2000s by more radical groups greatly diminished public support for the movement's overall goal of eradicating unethical animal testing.

It is more important than ever to understand the facts about the protests unfolding on the screens. The forceful provocation initiated by the police is largely responsible for the physical confrontations on our streets today, just as it has been in protests in the past.

Law enforcement officials must remember that their primary duty is to protect the public, included in the code of ethics for police departments. Research shows that authoritarian calls to action, from President Donald Trump's tweets to Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton's call to send troops, can help transform peaceful protests into melees.