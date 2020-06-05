What Cheetah’s Final Design In Wonder Woman 1984 Could Look Like

A new piece of fan art has been released that shows what Kristen Wiig's final Cheetah form will look like in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984.

A new fan art piece shows an artist's rendition of the final version of Cheetah for the highly anticipated Wonder Woman 1984. The comic sequel was originally intended to hit theaters in June 2020, but was delayed until August 2020 due to coronavirus concerns. However, it has been predicted that the release of the film could be further delayed if Christopher Nolan Beginning abandons its July release window, possibly positioning the comic book movie for a December 2020 release. The first Wonder Woman The film grossed an impressive $ 821 million worldwide against a budget of approximately $ 150 million.

Wonder Woman 1984 She reunites the public with Diana Prince / Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) in 1984, where the heroine faces new villains Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and is reunited with her lost love, Steve Trevor ( Chris Pine) Cheetah made his comic book debut in 1943 and is considered one of Wonder Woman's most infamous enemies. There have been four different versions of the character, including Priscilla Rich, Deborah Domaine, Sebastian Ballesteros, and Barbara Ann Minerva. Wiig will take the form of Minerva, bringing the character to life for the first time in a live-action movie.

An artist named Datrinti released a new piece of fan art that shows what Wonder Woman 1984& # 39; Cheetah & # 39; It could look like this. The image shows that the villain is seen as a vicious mix of humans and animals, similar to the origins of his comic. The artist notes that they based the look on promotional images and merchandise that leaked with the character. The complete image is below.

There hasn't been a lot of information on the Wiig version of the released character. The villain has barely appeared in the movie trailers until now. However, director Patty Jenkins revealed that Cheetah would feel fueled by low self-esteem. Jenkins also debunked the fan theory that Cheetah's relationship with Wonder Woman will be romantic, explaining that the characters' disguise would be accomplished primarily with practical effects. Also, at one point, Cheetah was meant to be the main villain in the sequel until Maxwell Lord was added to the mix.

First Wonder Woman The film was a refreshing change of pace for DC, showing a much more joyous tone, while still offering satisfying emotional challenges. The sequel looks colorful, fun, and even more entertaining than its predecessor, promising the return of fan-favorite character Steve Trevor and the addition of two new villains in Cheetah and Maxwell Lord. While the movie's trailers haven't revealed much about the Wiig villain, this piece of fan art should pique the curiosity of fans who wonder how it will appear in Wonder Woman 1984.

