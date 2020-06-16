What comes after this MLB dumpster fire?

On Monday afternoon, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred told ESPN that he "isn't sure" that a 2020 season will occur, just five days after he said it was "100 percent." that the games would be played. How could I not have questions in the wake of this dizzying turn of events? Fortunately, some answers can be found below.

Q. What the hell just happened?

A. Manfred, citing concerns that the MLB Players Association would file a claim for the commissioner's unilateral implementation of a 2020 calendar, withdrew his vote to celebrate a season in hell or high numbers of COVID-19. He also wasn't excited about the idea that big-name players could now appear at all or, if they did, not feel particularly cooperative in promoting the game.

Q. So you are concerned about losing a complaint, thus exposing your homeowners to not only billions of dollars (for lost wages and opportunities) in damages, but also to a further blemish on your reputation that has already been affected. Months?

A. of course. Veteran litigants will tell you that a big case carries only an 80 percent chance of victory, so if Manfred thought his side's argument was watertight, it's still a 20 percent catastrophe risk. Beyond that, even a victory would be costly in the number of billable hours required to defend the case.

P. Wait. What happened to the notion that once the AP said, "Tell us when and where (to play)," as he boldly did on Saturday, then Manfred had no choice but to move on?

A. You should know by now that it is never that simple. Manfred doesn't need to fire the starter gun until 1) governments lift their restrictions on fans who attend games (which would solve everything); 2) there are no relevant travel limitations in the United States and Canada; and 3) both parties sign all medical rules and regulations. Right now, it's 0 for 3, although Manfred said last week, during the same interview in which he made his "100 percent" proclamation, that the owners and players were "very, very close" to medical protocols. .

P. Good pain. What a garbage can fire. What's next

A. Forecasting these conversations, which started in earnest on May 12, has been more difficult than understanding the plot of "Westworld." However, the most important thing here is that the two sides reconnect soon, in some way, and MLB improves on its latest offering (70 percent guaranteed payout for a 72-game season) in hopes of Collectively bargain for a solution and hold a season avoiding that damn complaint.

Q. If there is no season, what will players get?

A. They agreed to a lump sum of $ 170 million during the now legendary deal on March 26. They divided it in a way that distributed $ 300,000 each to veterans. That equates to less than two days of pay for what the new Yankees ace Gerrit Cole would have received ($ 385,026.74) if the coronavirus hadn't closed the world. The players also received service time, which means, for example, Mookie Betts could become a free agent without playing for the Dodgers.

Q. Let's say we have this nuclear option and there is no season, but conditions are improving enough to maintain a standard season, with paying fans, in 2021. Is everything back to normal?

A. For the short term of the next season, yes. However, next season marks the end of this current Basic Agreement. The possibility of a lockout or strike by 2022, given the little coexistence of these two sides, is looming.

Q. Isn't it possible that if players and owners had efficiently resolved this dilemma and were already in spring training, it wouldn't have mattered thanks to the coronavirus persisting and / or firing in major baseball states like Arizona, California, Florida and Texas?

A. It sure is. There may not be a season, no matter what happens thanks to COVID-19. At least by navigating through these tough times as embarrassingly poor as they've been, owners and gamers can know that they inflicted serious damage on their game. Good work, folks.