What comes and goes from Hulu in July 2020

With summer in full swing, July promises to bring warmth, outdoor fun, barbecues, and, for many people, movie nights courtesy of streaming platforms like Hulu.

The popular streamer will change its content library throughout July and add a host of new movies to help you and your friends end the long summer days with cozy summer nights gathered around TV watching movies. Enjoy some flashbacks from the 1990s with hits like "Buffy, The Vampire Slayer", "My Cousin Vinny", Jim Carrey's comedy "Liar, Liar" or the season-appropriate sailing movie "Speed ​​2 : Cruise Control ".

Also, TV fans can look forward to new seasons of popular shows like "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" or "Intervention." However, with the addition of new content, some fan favorites like "The Dark Knight", "The Graduate" and "Wayne & # 39; s World 2" are removed.

To help dedicated streamers plan their Independence Day, here is a summary of everything that comes and goes from Hulu in July 2020:

Coming to Hulu in July 2020

Available on july 1

1000 lb Sisters: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

BBQ Rig Race: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Beyond the headlines: The college admission scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)

Biography: Chris Farley – Anything for a laugh (A&E)

Bobby Flay's BBQ Addiction: Special (Food Network)

Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Burgers, Brew & # 39; Que: Complete Seasons 1-3, 5 (Food Network)

Deadly Women: Season 13 Complete (ID)

Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Family By the Ton: Complete Season 2 (TLC)

Ghost Hunters: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Homicide Hunter: Complete Season 9 (ID)

House Hunters: Complete Season 154-159 (HGTV)

Intervention: Complete Season 20 (A&E)

Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1 (FOR LIFE)

BBQ Championship for Kids: Complete Season 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Married at first sight: Complete seasons 1-3 (FYI)

Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Seven Year Breaker: Complete Seasons 1 and 2 (FYI)

Sex Send Me to the ER: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

Shark week 2018 (discovery)

Shark week 2019 (discovery)

The American Farm: Complete Season 1 (STORY)

The Day I Chose My Parents: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The Grill Dads: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

The Strongest Man in History Complete Season 1 (STORY)

The Toe Bro: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1 (STORY)

Twisted Sisters: Complete Season 2 (ID)

UFOs: secret alien technology (STORY)

UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed (STORY)

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Unexpected: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

Unpolished: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

12 and Holding (2006)

2001 maniacs (2005)

52 Pickup (1986)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A complete history of my sexual failures (2009)

A boy like Jake (2018)

A powerful wind (2003)

A journey of storks (2017)

An eye for an eye (1966)

The Villisca ax murders (2017)

The Bellboy (1960)

Beloved (2012)

Best in Show (2000)

Between us (2017)

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)

Bird watchers (2010)

Boogie Woogie (2010)

The generosity (1984)

Brokedown Palace (1998)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Corpse (2009)

California Dreamin & # 39; (2009)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Catcher Was A Spy (2018)

The cataclysm of the catechism (2011)

Change of plans (2010)

Cheech & Chong & # 39; s Still Smokin & # 39; (1983)

Cinderfella (1960)

Citizen Soldier (2016)

The Client (1994)

Cold War (2012)

The Color Purple (1985)

Cortex (2008)

The Cured (2018)

Near danger (2019)

Dark Touch (2013)

Day Night Day Night (2007)

Devil's Candy (2017)

Devil's Rejections (2005)

Dheepan (2016)

Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard) (2007)

Downhill Racer (1969)

The Educators (2005)

Eloise's Lover (2009)

Exorcism (2011)

The Eye (2008)

The eye 2 (2005)

The father of my children (2010)

Filth and Wisdom (2008)

Flashback (1990)

The Floor (2012)

Footloose (1984)

For Your Consideration (2006)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Forgiveness of Blood (2012)

Freddy Vs Jason (2003)

Freddy & # 39; s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Permit (2018)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Grizzly Man (2005)

I hate love (2014)

Wasp's Nest (2014)

Hot Rod (2007)

House of 1000 corpses (2003)

The House Jack Built (2018)

The inevitable defeat of Mister & Pete (2014)

Iron Eagle IV: In Attack (1999)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)

The Last Lover (2008)

Len and company (2016)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Love songs (2008)

The London Man (2009)

The man who could deceive the death (1959)

March of the Penguins (2005)

Mary Shelley (2018)

Party (2015)

Moon spell (1987)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

The necessities of life (2009)

Nick Nolte: Dead End (2009)

Nights and weekends (2009)

The ninth gate (2000)

Norma Rae (1979)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Polisse (2012)

Poseidon (2006)

Postgraduate (2007)

PSYCHO GRANNY (2019)

Rabbit Burrow (2011)

Rebel in the rye (2017)

Right at your door (2007)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Death Room (2008)

Search General Tso Chicken (2015)

The Shock Doctrine (2010)

The Sanctuary (2011)

Sliver (1993)

Speed ​​2: Cruise Control (1996)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spiderhole (2011)

Spring Forward (2000)

Starting at night (2007)

Sugar Hill (1994)

Sunset Strip (1999)

Tales of the Golden Age (2011)

Tank 432 (2016)

The Tenant (1976)

Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man (2011)

Things to come (2016)

This Christmas (2007)

Three blind mice (2009)

Three Musketeers (2011)

Trapped Model (2019)

The Journey (2011)

The trip to Italy (2014)

The trip to Spain (2017)

Trishna (2012)

Trivial (2007)

The truth on cats and dogs (1996)

Waiting for Guffman (1997)

Waiting room (2008)

We are what we are (2011)

We have dad (2012)

The man of the time (2005)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

West Side Story (1961)

When a man comes home (2010)

Available July 2

The Whistlers (2020)

Available July 3

I'm not your black (2016)

To the stars (2019)

Available July 5

Clamor: Complete Season 1 (Showtime)

Available July 8

BOFURI: I don't want to hurt myself, so I'll maximize my defense: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DOUBLE) (Funimation)

Available July 9

Hanako-kun tied to the toilet: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DOUBLE) (Funimation)

Available July 10

Palm Springs (2020) (Hulu Original)

Cake: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

CMA: Best of Fest: Special (ABC)

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DOUBLE) (Funimation)

Available July 11

China: Panda's Adventure (2001)

Horses (2002)

The secret of life on earth (1993)

Available July 13

My Scientology Movie (2015)

The rest of us (2019)

Available July 15

Diary of a Prosecutor: Complete Season 1 (Viki)

Looter: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DOUBLE) (Funimation)

Neverland Fiance: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)

Search: WWW: Complete Season 1 (Viki)

The weekend (2019)

Available July 17

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available July 19

Marianne and Leonard: Words of love (2019)

Available July 20

The Wizard (2019)

Available July 21

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Season 1, Episodes 1-9 (DOUBLE) (Funimation)

The last complete measure (2019)

Available July 22

Bolt (2008)

Available July 26

2099: The Soldier's Protocol (2019)

Available July 27

Jamie: Keep cooking and continue: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Good works (2012)

Available July 28

Maxxx: Complete Season 1 (All3Media)

Available July 29

Infinite Dendrogram: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DOUBLE) (Funimation)

Ladhood: Complete Season 1 (BBC)

Available July 30

In My Skin: Complete Season 1 (BBC)

Bull (2019)

The Deluge (2019)

Available July 31

Brassic: Complete Season 1 (ITV)

A Certain Scientific Railgun T: Season 3, Episodes 1-11 (DOUBLE) (Funimation)

Leaving Hulu in July 2020

July 31st

A less ordinary life (1997)

Batman Begins (2005)

Billy the Kid (2013)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Constantine (2005)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The destiny ignites the radio (1995)

Diary of a Hitman (1991)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Freddy Vs Jason (2003)

Freddy & # 39; s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

The Graduate (1967)

I still know what you did last summer (1998)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Men with Brooms (2002)

Moll Flanders (1996)

Mutant Species (1995)

Planet 51 (2009)

Race for your life, Charlie Brown (1977)

The Skull (1965)

Beverly Hills Slum (1998)

Soul Food (1997)

Sprung (1997)

Tamara (2006)

Tank Girl (1995)

Thelma and Louise (1991)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Wayne & # 39; s World 2 (1993)