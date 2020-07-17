What Congress Can Do to Give Students a Chance to Fight (Opinion)

Learning opportunities are being missed at a critical age, no doubt. But for many children, it's about more than that. Schools are places where they feed, where they can explore the many directions their lives can take. For some children, school is one of the few, or perhaps the only, place where they are safe.
Many changes are needed, but we have an opportunity to act on two main things by using smart policies to drive progress.
Working together, schools, food banks and local aid organizations have been able to meet an unprecedented need.
These numbers are amazing. We are rapidly approaching a hunger crisis in this country. Schools and food banks continue to play a critical role in solving it, but they may not be the only tool we use to solve this problem.
Another thing that Congress can do in the upcoming coronavirus relief legislation is to support schools for the additional work they have done at considerable cost during the pandemic, including reimbursing the costs of packaging food, transporting food to students. and employee time. Both Republicans and Democrats have long supported school meal programs. This is a critical moment and that bipartisanship must continue.
Now is also the time to focus on addressing the connectivity gap. The coronavirus has turned homes into classrooms, but not all students have the resources to learn anytime, anywhere.
Libraries, schools, nonprofits, and businesses have come together to fill that gap during the pandemic, offering free Wi-Fi in public spaces for homework and other needs. Other school districts are printing information packets for students to complete at home.
These solutions are recommended, but are not sustainable. Congress can help address the underlying connectivity problem by prioritizing funds to address broadband infrastructure gaps and ensure that all communities have access to affordable, high-speed Internet service.
As Republicans and Democrats, our parties are often divided when it comes to the role of government or where federal funds should be spent. On this topic, there is only one correct answer: Children, regardless of race, socioeconomic status, zip code, or income, have the right to learn and know that they will be fed. Those in power have an obligation to make this happen.
We recognize that we have touched on only part of a much broader national calculation of race and inequality. We see this as a moment of change on multiple fronts. We also recognize that we have presented some of the myriad solutions that should be used to address inequalities in education. There is much more to do to improve early childhood education, address overcrowding, make school financing a priority while property tax decoupling, and implement other policy changes to improve outcomes. long-term educational.
No family and no child should struggle with basic needs, such as having food on the table or accessing tools to learn, grow, and achieve their dreams. These are the underlying problems that drive so many other inequities. We have the policy tools to tackle those problems. Now is the time to use them.