What Congress Can Do to Give Students a Chance to Fight (Opinion)

Learning opportunities are being missed at a critical age, no doubt. But for many children, it's about more than that. Schools are places where they feed, where they can explore the many directions their lives can take. For some children, school is one of the few, or perhaps the only, place where they are safe.

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted all of this, increasing the burden of providing care, facilitating distance learning, and feeding children with everyone, particularly already overburdened, poor, and marginalized families and communities, widening the educational gap. in the U.S. As the United States considers reopening schools in the fall and many school districts plan to extend online learning, now is also the time to examine and address the underlying issues that contribute to at least some of the inequalities in the education system.

Many changes are needed, but we have an opportunity to act on two main things by using smart policies to drive progress.

First, we focus on nutrition. While schools are closed, cafeterias remain open and serve millions of meals to low-income children who normally depend on schools for breakfast and lunch.

Working together, schools, food banks and local aid organizations have been able to meet an unprecedented need.

But according to a recent report from the Brookings Institution, 40% of households with mothers of 12-year-olds and younger are now experiencing food insecurity. Another Feeding America analysis found that as many as one in two children and one in three adults could be affected by food insecurity amid the pandemic. Many families are newly unemployed and face this reality for the first time.

These numbers are amazing. We are rapidly approaching a hunger crisis in this country. Schools and food banks continue to play a critical role in solving it, but they may not be the only tool we use to solve this problem.

One thing Congress can do is temporarily increase the benefits of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by 15% in the next coronavirus relief package. SNAP is a reliable and existing program that already has the infrastructure and safes to ensure that benefits go where they are most needed. According to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, a temporary 15% increase in the maximum SNAP allocation is the equivalent of approximately an additional $ 25 per person each month. This increase may seem small, but it will have a big impact on families.

Another thing that Congress can do in the upcoming coronavirus relief legislation is to support schools for the additional work they have done at considerable cost during the pandemic, including reimbursing the costs of packaging food, transporting food to students. and employee time. Both Republicans and Democrats have long supported school meal programs. This is a critical moment and that bipartisanship must continue.

Now is also the time to focus on addressing the connectivity gap. The coronavirus has turned homes into classrooms, but not all students have the resources to learn anytime, anywhere.

The U.S. Department of Commerce estimates that approximately 14% of children between the ages of 6 and 17 lived in households without internet service in 2017, many of them in rural and tribal areas or other historically marginalized communities. A 2018 Pew Research Center report estimated that a third of households with children and annual incomes of less than $ 30,000 a year do not have a high-speed Internet connection at home, while only 6% of those households earn $ 75,000 or more per year experiences the same problem. The problem is noticeably worse among black teens, with a quarter reporting that they have difficulty completing their homework due to lack of internet access, according to the report.

Libraries, schools, nonprofits, and businesses have come together to fill that gap during the pandemic, offering free Wi-Fi in public spaces for homework and other needs. Other school districts are printing information packets for students to complete at home.

These solutions are recommended, but are not sustainable. Congress can help address the underlying connectivity problem by prioritizing funds to address broadband infrastructure gaps and ensure that all communities have access to affordable, high-speed Internet service.

As Republicans and Democrats, our parties are often divided when it comes to the role of government or where federal funds should be spent. On this topic, there is only one correct answer: Children, regardless of race, socioeconomic status, zip code, or income, have the right to learn and know that they will be fed. Those in power have an obligation to make this happen.

We recognize that we have touched on only part of a much broader national calculation of race and inequality. We see this as a moment of change on multiple fronts. We also recognize that we have presented some of the myriad solutions that should be used to address inequalities in education. There is much more to do to improve early childhood education, address overcrowding, make school financing a priority while property tax decoupling, and implement other policy changes to improve outcomes. long-term educational.

No family and no child should struggle with basic needs, such as having food on the table or accessing tools to learn, grow, and achieve their dreams. These are the underlying problems that drive so many other inequities. We have the policy tools to tackle those problems. Now is the time to use them.