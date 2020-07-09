What derailed the grand opening of summer

Harvard University students will take online courses, even those who live on campus.

It turns out that the grand reopening of the United States from the pandemic summer has strayed.

"Basically, we are looking at what happened in New York in March, except that it is happening in multiple metropolitan areas of the country," said Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and professor of public health at George Washington University.

"And we don't have the political will and the public will to impose the closings like we did in March."

There were consequences for the reopening so soon

The first reported case of Covid-19 in the United States was on January 21. At the end of April, more than a million Americans were infected. At the time, states like Florida were already outlining plans to reopen even when New York, an early epicenter, had counted more than 22,000 deaths and 300,000 cases.

A couple of weeks in June, there were two million cases. On Wednesday, less than a month later, the country exceeded three million cases of the new coronavirus. This was one day after reporting the highest single-day count so far at 60,000.

More than 90% of the US population was under orders to stay home in early spring, as the sheer number of cases brought the health system in some states to the brink.

Still, the Trump administration was eager to restart the economy. Protests against the shelter orders at the scene erupted from Washington state to western New York. In late May, many states began lifting the restrictions despite warnings that more testing and contact tracking and better treatment options were needed.

Wen said most of the country is now living with the consequences of the reopening too soon and that an adequate national coronavirus strategy has not been implemented.

"The American people have made huge sacrifices to get us where we are," said Wen, a former Baltimore health commissioner.

"Tens of millions of people have lost their jobs. The children were out of school and they lost valuable time and unfortunately we are in this position where it seems that we have wasted the time when these sacrifices were supposed to buy us."

33 states have an upward trend in the average daily cases

Many states are pausing or reversing reopening plans. Those representing more than 40% of the United States population have suspended their reopening, Goldman Sachs reported Thursday. States with another 30% of the population have already reversed parts of their plans.

Washington has largely left plans to reopen to the states.

At least 33 states have had an upward trend in average daily cases, an increase of at least 10% from the previous week.

CNN medical analyst Dr. Celine Gounder, an internist, infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist, said most states took "half-hearted" steps to combat the spread of the virus, noting, for example, that orders could have been implemented stricter shelter-in-place before March and April.

"If we had all locked out simultaneously and had taken that two-month period to do what we had to do with preparing and meeting the activation criteria (for reopening) and then we all had got up slowly, we'd be in a very awkward place. different now, "she said.

& # 39; A gradual approach & # 39; and & # 39; mixed messages & # 39;

Countries such as South Korea, Germany, and Taiwan managed to slow the spread of the virus with steps that included moving quickly to monitor those in quarantine and carry out widespread testing and tracking.

"Other countries have been able to combat this because they had a coordinated national strategy rather than a fragmentary approach combined with mixed messages and even a disdain for science and public health that some of our public officials exhibited," Wen said. "We really didn't need to be in this position."

In Florida, health officials on Thursday reported 8,935 new cases of Covid-19 and at least 120 deaths.

Florida, California, Arizona, and Texas account for approximately 50% of new infections.

On Wednesday, Texas set its highest single-day mortality increase record at 98, the same day it reported the second-highest daily count of new cases at 9,979.

Louisiana, despite progress in recent weeks, has increasing levels of outreach in the community, forcing New Orleans to limit bars and restaurants to 25 customers indoors and ban bar seating.

Arizona has led the nation for more than a month with the highest seven-day average of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

Even California, once praised for implementing early restrictions, has seen infection rates in Los Angeles rise to levels not seen since April.

"If the goal is to have schools open in the fall, perhaps what we should do is not have bars open in the summer," Wen said.

A possible & # 39; double hit & # 39; in the fall

The nationwide spikes in cases occur less than three months before the start of the flu season, which health experts warn could coincide with a new wave of Covid-19.

"We might as well face the double whammy when fall comes," Wen said.

"So a lot of patients will come in with the same kind of symptoms of fever, shortness of breath, cough, and that will really deplete our supply of PPE because the patients who come in don't know what they have." you should treat them like they have Covid. And it will be a great strain on our healthcare systems – for beds, ventilators, and, most importantly, for our healthcare workers. "

This is not the year to avoid getting a flu shot.

"The healthcare system will be overwhelmed with Covid in most of the country this fall and winter," said Gounder.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, and others say there is still time to change the course of the pandemic in parts of the south and southwest.

But states must begin to pause their reopens, expand testing and tracing, and encourage physical distancing and wearing of masks.

"I hope we don't have to resort to closing," Fauci said Thursday at an event hosted by The Hill.

"I think it would be something that is obviously extreme. I think it wouldn't look very, very favorable … So instead of thinking in terms of going back to a full shutdown, I think we need to get the states pausing at its opening process. "