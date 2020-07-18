What did our food look like hundreds of years ago? Art history may have the answers

Written by Kristen Rogers, CNN

What happens when a plant geneticist and an art historian enter a museum? together? They come up with a new idea to track the visual evolution of our plant-based foods.

The fruits, vegetables, legumes, grains, nuts, and seeds we cook with come from wild ancestors who were once domesticated, cultivated, and improved for millennia. Producers perfected in different textures, flavors, appearances and varieties that were more attractive for human consumption and agriculturally efficient.

But what did our food look like hundreds of years ago? For a few decades, plant geneticists have studied The historical genetic makeup of modern foods in various ways, highlighting certain genetic mutations that were responsible for the transformations in appearance.

These approaches haven't offered many answers about what some plant-based foods actually looked like, according to an article published Tuesday in Trends in Plant Science.

Thus, art collections around the world, the ancient equivalents of modern photography, could serve as a massive historical database of how modern plant foods have fluctuated in appearance. And they ask the public to send what they find.

"Images, and in this case artistic representations, are a good way to provide that missing information," said study co-author Ive De Smet, head of the Functional Phosphoproteomy Group at the Center for Plant Systems Biology VIB-UGent in Belgium.

"We are primarily interested in the story of, for example, the modern orange carrot made from its humble beginnings as a herb, to its current popular form," he said.

"The genomes of ancient plant-based foods can help us understand what this plant might have been like, for example, color based on the active pathways that produce different colors, and what characteristics it might have possessed, for example, sweetness" he continued. . "This helps us identify the appearance of certain characteristics on a timeline, in the same way that paintings do."

De Smet and co-author David Vergauwen, a professor of cultural history at Amarant, a Belgian cultural institution, have been friends since high school over 30 years ago.

Ive De Smet (left) and David Vergauwen (right) are in a wheat field, a species that has been the focus of this type of research. Credit: Liesbeth Everaert / Cell Press

By attending the same university, they studied disciplines that, until now, seemed like separate worlds. But once in a while friends "take a trip together to visit a region or city that we can't convince our wives to go to," said De Smet.

A few years ago, the duo stood at the Hermitage Museum in Russia, in front of a fruit painting by the late Flemish painter Frans Snyders. Neither of them recognized the fruits, so the next question was whether the fruit looked the same in 17th century, or if Snyders was just a bad painter.

On a train to Tsarkoe Selo, another museum in Russia, that query sparked further discussion about whether other foods had similar stories. A multidisciplinary investigation was born.

With art as an aid, they have made similar discoveries regarding the domestication of carrots and their color, the making of modern wheat, the cultivation of strawberries, and the origins of watermelon.

Looking for & # 39; 20 strange looking carrots & # 39;

While visiting the museum has been a long-term hobby for the duo, they can't travel and sight-see for this project. They also risk missing any possible find of private or more esoteric galleries. And online catalogs offer only short titles and descriptions and small photos of certain works of art, so finding food within them isn't always feasible.

"Catalogs are not always very useful, as a painting can have 20 strange-looking carrots, (and) the moment there is a frog there too, the painting will be labeled a 'still life with a frog'. " Smet said in an email.

& # 39; Still life with monkeys & # 39; Frans Snyder's is an example of a painting with a title that hides the representation of fruit in the work. Credit: From the National Gallery in Prague

Thus, they are expanding the demand for boots on the ground in Belgium and the Netherlands to include history, art or gardening lovers globally. They ask that art fans be vigilant when visiting museums, so that they can participate in increasing our understanding what products looked like in the past.

As of July 14, participating requires sending photos by email to the authors, but they are developing an application to streamline the process and make visible the public database in which the images will be stored. Representing the convergence of the disciplines of genetics and art history, the authors titled their crowdsourcing campaign "#ArtGenetics".

"This is the beauty of doing this type of research today," said De Smet. "Crowdsourcing tools will allow you to access much more data faster than we could by simply visiting museums."

Paintings can detail more than the appearance of a vegetable

The authors think that the findings on the evolution of plant foods could also shed light on where those foods came from, how common they were, and what associations existed between food consumption habits, trade routes, and newly conquered lands.

Environmental factors create the relationships between people and their food, some foods are indigenous to different regions, but there are also cultural agents, De Smet said.

For example, he explained, the tomato was known in Europe in the 1530s, but it was not until the 17th.th century the fruit was cultivated as a crop. Much later, on the 19thth In the past century, tomato became prominent in Italian kitchens.

"These delays are only explained through cultural practices," said De Smet. "Both tomato and potato were considered dangerous and even poisonous.

"I think that our line of research is not limited to genetics and art history, but also includes the field of cultural anthropology and social history."

Assessment of abstract art versus realistic art

Study comes with one major hurdle: art is arbitrary, so how will authors interpret if a painting is reliable?

"If you look at a cubist work by Picasso to discover what a pear looked like in the early 1920sth century, you will be disappointed, "said De Smet.

Vogue, June 1, 1975: In the underground art gallery at Happy Rockefeller's home in New York State, the back wall is covered by a 1970 tapestry version of Picasso's 1931 painting "Pitcher and bowl of fruit. " Credit: Horst P. Horst / Conde Nast / Getty Images

The works of the late Dutch painter Hieronymus Bosch might show the correct biological structure of a strawberry, but the fruit is taller than the people painted next to it.

"Searching for paintings and other forms of art is certainly a search route," said Esther van der Knaap, a professor at the University of Georgia School of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, who was not involved in the study. "Although imperfect, historical art offers additional insights into traits that were important centuries ago."

Addressing such discrepancies is a matter of verifying the reliability of the source and then relying on the evidence, De Smet said. If the authors can verify that a painter represents the clothing or musical instruments correctly, then they could assume that the artist would have been as accurate in painting fruits and vegetables.

A man looks at the triptych “ The Garden of Earthly Delights & # 39; & # 39; by the Dutch painter Hieronymus Bosch during a press preview of the 5th Centennial Exhibition of & # 39; El Bosco & # 39; at the Prado Museum on May 27, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. Credit: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images

Answering the question could also be a question of numbers, he added. If a meal is performed once, it may be a rarity or the result of low-quality artwork. But if the article is more common, it could be what it seemed.

In this marginal study, roses are the control as they have a long breeding history and centuries-old representations of what roses should have been like. If the artist also painted roses, that could help determine if her product paints are reliable.

"Both artists and scientists strive to understand and explain their environment, so for me science-art collaborations are natural but very rare," said Michael Gore, associate professor of plant breeding and genetics at Cornell University at the New York State, who was not I am not involved with the study.

"I hope this effort inspires new avenues of creativity to be unlocked in other scientific disciplines."