What do I need to know before I refer my former colleagues?

I am retired and, with all the recent layoffs, my colleagues have asked if they can use me as a reference. While he was still working, we were told not to answer any of these calls or emails, but instead to refer to human resources. Is there a guide I should know before answering?

When it comes to referrals, there is often a difference between what an employer says about a previous employee and what a former employee says. In most states, employers are protected from liability for transmitting true information without malice to a former employee's potential employer. If an employer makes false statements or acts with reckless contempt, the employee may have a case. Many employers have policies that only confirm the title and dates of employment. What happens in real life is that employers give unofficial recommendations for good employees, and for less favorable employees, they only offer service dates and titles. There is a wink and a wink, and everyone understands it. As a former colleague, I see no risk whatsoever in giving a referral, particularly since you are free to choose and choose to whom you will provide references (presumably those about whom you have positive things to say). And if someone you are not comfortable asking for a referral, you can politely say that you are not in a position to help.

My grandson just got a new job and gave his old company a two-week notice. They told him to go immediately and they didn't pay him for those two weeks. Can a company do this?

While it's a good way to notify your employer, you don't have to, and they don't have to accept your departure date, unless they have a policy to the contrary. I can only think of a handful of situations where a company might want to date someone that day and not honor the notification, especially if the employee is going to work for a competitor. Tell your grandson to keep doing the right thing and not let this burn a bridge with his now former employer. You never know who you might meet or work with in the future.

Gregory Giangrande has more than 25 years of experience as executive director of human resources.