You might not be surprised to learn that when you have type 1 diabetes, you need special supplies to treat the condition and keep it under control. The severity of your condition varies from person to person, as does the length of time you’ve had diabetes and how well you’ve been able to manage it up until now. But regardless of your unique situation, having diabetes means that there are a few things you absolutely must have on hand. Let’s look at the most important type 1 diabetes resources every diabetes needs.

1. Knowledge of Type 1 Diabetes

The first step in surviving type 1 diabetes is educating yourself. You and your loved ones need to understand how your body works and what you need to live a healthy life. Also, be sure you know when and how often you should monitor your blood sugar levels and what not to eat and drink. There are many more rules for type 1 diabetes management, but you can simplify most of them into one simple phrase: Eat less sugar.

2. Insulin

The most important thing a type 1 diabetic needs is insulin. A patient with type 1 diabetes needs multiple injections of insulin daily. Typically, basal (long-acting) and prandial (short-acting) insulins are injected in specific combinations designed by doctors specifically for each individual, depending on his or her eating habits and physical activities. Many people use an insulin pump in conjunction with multiple injections throughout their day; however, some patients choose not to use one at all.

3. Adherence to an Eating Schedule

A type 1 diabetic needs to keep their blood sugar levels in a healthy range all day long by administering regular doses of insulin. You’ll be eating several small meals and snacks throughout each day so that they do not experience high or low blood sugar levels in between meals.

4. A Healthcare Team

Type 1 diabetics must work with their healthcare team, including a primary care physician, an endocrinologist, and a certified diabetes educator (CDE). All three of these professionals can be helpful in different ways when it comes to living with type 1 diabetes and using insulin therapy as a tool for managing glucose levels throughout your day.

5. Monitor Your Blood Sugar

Even with a CGM, you must continue to monitor your blood sugar levels multiple times throughout each day (either manually with your finger stick or through an app) to keep track of how you are doing.

6. A Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM)

A CGM is one of three essential pieces of equipment for a person with type 1 diabetes, as it monitors your glucose levels every five minutes, 24 hours a day. With real-time readings available via an app on your phone, you will know when to adjust your insulin dose to maintain optimal blood sugar levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Optimize Glycemic Control

As a type 1 diabetic, it is your responsibility to work with your healthcare team to establish goals and make lifestyle changes to help you achieve your personal target blood sugar range.

Conclusion

Once you start managing your diabetes, be sure to visit a doctor every three months for a blood sugar test. Work with your physician and dietitian to create a meal plan that allows you to maintain good health while preventing long-term complications associated with diabetes, like kidney disease and heart disease. You can also take help from additional resources like Tandem Diabetes Care for effective Type 1 diabetes management.