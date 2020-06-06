Cloverfield movies contain all sorts of mysteries to unlock, but there's still debate over why the movie is even called Cloverfield.

Cloverfield It is one of the most mysterious horror franchises, but despite the franchise's popularity, the movie's title and what it really means remains a mystery to some.

The J.J. Produced by Abrams Cloverfield It is such a memorable film because it finally gives American cinema its own contemporary response to Godzilla. However, Cloverfield It proves to be much more than a giant monster movie or an inventive version of the found footage genre. Cloverfield It tells an engaging and suspenseful story, but it also creates a rich universe that has spawned several other films that approach the "Cloverfield" epidemic from different assumptions and points of view.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: How 10 Cloverfield Lane Connects To The Original Movie

One of the most satisfying and unique things about him Cloverfield Movies is how each installment has been a radically different movie, but still apart from the same greatest story. In addition to this unconventional approach, the original film included viral marketing and secret promotional stunts to complete the details about the Cloverfield world. The audience was left with very little knowledge about the film before the time for its release came, and people were left with many questions, including why the film is called Cloverfield first.

What does Cloverfield mean? Title explained

J.J. Abrams wanted there to be a somewhat realistic approach to Cloverfield in which if a giant monster attacks the city, nobody likely really knows its backstory or how it got there. This level of mystery is amplified by the clever use of the found image film, which chooses to tell an intimate love story amidst all this apocalyptic chaos. The public had to search hard for answers and the monster in the name of the film is never revealed. However, the film does provide some context for the cryptic title, Cloverfield

"Cloverfield" actually refers to the name of the government case file in which this disaster was placed after it happened. "Cloverfield" refers to the destructive events in New York City caused by the monster, including the subsequent destruction of the government in Hail Mary's "HAMMER DOWN Protocol". It is essentially a harmless name to hide the true nature of the secret information it implies, not unlike the "Manhattan Project". The movie even begins with the disclaimer that the recovered footage from the Defense Department is the existing evidence of the "Cloverfield" incident.

Curiously, Cloverfield It was the title used during the viral trailer, but it was never the final title of the movie. It was only after marketing gained such an audience that it seemed detrimental to walk away from the brand. Even the movie's giant kaiju is colloquially known as "Clover," referring to the government case file. It is not clear if more Cloverfield Films will happen, but the title remains appropriate as each of these events are excerpts from the original event.

Next: Cloverfield's monster was just a baby: species and mother explained

90-Day Fiance: Why Geoffrey Smirking at Mary & Varya Fight Was Alarming