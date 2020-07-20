What does Mike Pompeo do in Iowa?

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made one of those visits to the Iowa-based Family Leadership Summit on Friday.
There, Pompeo spoke about the United States' relationship with China, which makes sense, given his role as secretary of state. But he also leaned heavily on the issue of religious freedom.
Pompeo touted the "100% pro-life foreign policy of the Trump administration" in his opening address, adding: "This administration appreciates and knows that our rights come from God, not the government. Can I get an amen to that?"
During his speech, he said nothing about his future aspirations. But as The Des Moines Register & # 39; s Brianne Pfannenstiel he pointed: "He peppered his speech with greetings to his favorite Iowa restaurants, his sports teams, and his wife's family ties to the state, a common habit of presidential candidates who come to court Iowans every four years. "
Iowa is home to a trusted swath of conservative evangelical voters, for whom religious freedom and issues like abortion are extremely important. The support of politically organized and involved groups can make or break a nascent presidential campaign during committees every four years.
Pompeo has said he is interested in a presidential race once Trump leaves office, and recently went on to run for a Senate seat from Kansas, where he was elected four times to the United States House.
He also drew a crowd. Friday's event sold out, organizers told The Des Moines Register, drawing 650 social workers to West Des Moines, with a live stream accompanying it.
The Family Leadership Summit is a frequent stop for Republican presidential contenders. In 2015, the group hosted a forum for presidential candidates, including recently announced candidate Donald Trump. There, Trump called John McCain a war hero because he had been captured in Vietnam, but added: "I like people who were not captured."
Pompeo's visit also coincides with the publication of a draft human rights report by his "Commission on Inalienable Rights" at the State Department, which particularly emphasizes freedom of religion and the right to property.