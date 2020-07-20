What does Mike Pompeo do in Iowa?

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made one of those visits to the Iowa-based Family Leadership Summit on Friday.

There, Pompeo spoke about the United States' relationship with China, which makes sense, given his role as secretary of state. But he also leaned heavily on the issue of religious freedom.

Pompeo touted the "100% pro-life foreign policy of the Trump administration" in his opening address, adding: "This administration appreciates and knows that our rights come from God, not the government. Can I get an amen to that?"

During his speech, he said nothing about his future aspirations. But as The Des Moines Register & # 39; s Brianne Pfannenstiel he pointed: "He peppered his speech with greetings to his favorite Iowa restaurants, his sports teams, and his wife's family ties to the state, a common habit of presidential candidates who come to court Iowans every four years. "