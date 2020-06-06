What Does Romain Bonnet Do for Work?

There are so many questions that revolve around the work of Mary's husband, Romain Bonnet. So are we going to see if he's a chef or a model? Maybe it's both of them.

Netflix & # 39; s Sell ​​SunsetThe last season revolves mainly around the wedding of Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet. The real estate agent got married on one of his lists when his original wedding venue failed. Amidst all the wedding preparations and chaos, many onlookers wonder what exactly her husband does for a living.

During the first season, Mary mentioned that she met her husband while working for a client who was moving some French pastry chefs to the area. Apparently, the couple started dating just after two days after they arrived in town. There is no doubt that Romain Bonnet is one of the hottest men in Sell ​​Sunset. The 26-year-old is originally from France (if he couldn't understand it by his accent anymore), but now he lives in Los Angeles with his wife of 39. Although she doesn't have as much screen time as other real estate brokers, she leaves a lasting impression.

The iconic quackery between Davina and Chrishell in the first season revealed that Romain works as a pastry chef. Quick He reports that he has quit the job and now balances the job between modeling and filming for the reality show. The handsome gallant works with the Wilhelmina agency in New York and Los Angeles. Previously, she has modeled for brands like Tommy Hackett and Celeste Bright. While replying to one of his IG fans recently, he revealed that he also works as a project manager. The model also explained that he is in charge of remodeling the houses in the Hollywood Hills. Since his fans were curious to know if Romain was really a chef, he shared photos of some cakes he made:

Many viewers were concerned that the pair could have a large disparity in their earnings. Even Mary's colleagues were concerned that she would bear all the expenses without Romain's help. Chrishell hinted that Mary should get a prenup, but the income doesn't seem to bother the newlywed. Now Romain is also entering the real estate industry and is ready to earn huge commissions while managing his modeling concerts.

Although there were some unresolved issues between the couple, they still decided to link the knowledge in October of last year. Romain looks a bit stubborn at times. Due to Davina's comments about the less expensive engagement ring, she was so enraged that she announced that Davina would not be invited to the wedding. Eventually, it was a tough line for his wife, Mary. Still, judging by their on-screen body language, we believe the couple is truly in love and that they will be together for eternity.

