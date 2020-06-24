What Donald Trump's Complaints About Mail Voting Are Really About







"No, mail-in ballots are a disaster for our country. It's going to end in a big one, you know. Look, just, forget about all this. Forget about speeches and teleprompters and all that." They send millions of ballots. Who receives them? How are they delivered? Who does not receive them? Think about it. It is going to be a fraud everywhere. And if you look right now, if you look right now, look at all the disputes you have on the mail ballots …

… With mail ballots, you introduce something in the middle of an election year, and you have something where it is very complex: you don't have time to fix this complex process. It is very complex. This will be, in my opinion, the most corrupt election in the history of our country. And we cannot let this happen. They want so much to happen. "

Let's start with this: There is very, very little evidence in past elections that there is widespread electoral fraud, either in person voting or by mail ballot.

Loyola Law School professor Justin Levitt tracked the US elections between 2000 and 2014 for electoral fraud or, as he put it, a "specific and credible accusation that someone could have pretended to be someone else. at the polls ". How many examples did you find? Exactly 31 out of over a billion instances. Thirty-one! (That is an infinitely small number.) That does not mean that each of those 31 instances of attempted electoral fraud is not worth investigating. We do not want any electoral fraud. But that is to say that 31 cases of more than a billion are nothing close to widespread electoral fraud. Levitt's study is far from the only one to reach such a conclusion. A five-year study of electoral fraud commissioned by George W. Bush, a Republican, found the same conclusion as Levitt. The New York Times wrote at the time: "The Justice Department has presented virtually no evidence of any organized effort to skew the federal elections." How Fox News' Chris Wallace put it last month : "I have gone into it a little bit, there really is no record of massive fraud or even serious mail ballot fraud." (Also, not for nothing: The last time there was a documented cast of mail ballot fraud or absenteeism was at a Republican Elementary in North Carolina in 2018.) What Trump says is simply not confirmed by established facts. So why does he say so? Simple! Because you see all the polls right now, and you know you have a very real chance of losing the November 2020 election to former Vice President Joe Biden. And that understanding directly meets Trump's self-image as a 100% winner at all times. And so, before an immovable object and unstoppable force, Trump cries. Or, more exactly, he cries "rigged" or "partial" or "corrupt". Everything Trump is doing with comments like the ones he made on Tuesday night: and who has said / tweeted repeatedly in the past few months – he is laying the foundations to say that if he loses the elections to Biden, that was also a farce and a deception and he was deceived and really did not lose and the "deep state" did it and they couldn't beat him just and square and a thousand other things. Which would allow Trump to a) never have to admit that he really lost and b) preserve the possibility of running again in 2024. (And yes, that is absolutely something that would be on the table if he loses against Biden this fall.) It will work? For his base, which seems to be the only thing that matters to Trump, the answer is probably "yes." Now, that base is not big enough to earn him just a second term. But it's big enough to allow Trump to live in a post-November alternative reality where he didn't lose, but was duped by a Democrat for a second term. That kind of perception would profoundly complicate the peaceful transition of power that the United States has long prided itself on. If you think Trump cares about that, you are fooling yourself.





