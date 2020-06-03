What Eliza Dushku Has Done Since Buffy The Vampire Slayer Ended

Eliza Dushku, who started out as a child actress, played the memorable role of Faith in Buffy the Vampire Slayer; After the end of the show, the actress contributed to some memorable roles in both film and television.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer It ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003. After the show ended, the stories of many beloved characters from the Joss Whedon show continued through a series of Dark Horse comics. In 2020, news of a restarted series by Monica Owusu-Breen (Midnight, Texas) arose. While Joss Whedon was the runner for the original series, Owusu-Breen is leading the reboot with Whedon as executive producer along with others who were involved. Buffy the Vampire Slayer before. Many of the actors involved with Buffy the Vampire Slayer Both major and minor roles have continued since the show ended to take part in movies, television, voice acting, and more.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Buffy The Vampire Slayer: The Role Britney Spears Almost Played

Eliza Dushku, who played the rogue murderer, Faith Lehane, occasionally since season 3 had an acting career before her days in Buffy. Faith debuted in Season 3, had a small part in Season 4, and then returned in Season 7; she was also a recurring character in the spin-off series, Angel. Faith's journey continued after the 2003 series finale in the comics, which recounted her constant struggle to stay on the right side rather than let her darker instincts and impulses control her, as they did throughout the show. Dushku focused primarily on various television roles, both older and younger, but has also worked outside of television. This is what the actress has been doing since Buffy the Vampire Slayer finished

What Eliza Dushku did after Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Right after Buffy the Vampire Slayer finished, Dushku played Tru Davies on the show, Tru calling, which was about a young woman who could one day revive to solve murders. As a morgue attendant, Tru had no shortage of cases to solve, and the supernatural element of Tru calling was equal parts Happy day of death and dramas of standard police procedures. Dushku also lent his talent to voice work for video games like Wet and Saints Row 2.

In 2009, Dushku partnered with Joss Whedon again to take on the lead role of Echo in his Fox series, Doll's House. Like Echo, Dushku was able to play different characters in almost one episode, as the series revolved around "dolls," which were blank personalities that could be programmed to fill any number of roles for wealthy clients. Doll's House It ran for two seasons until 2010. In 2013, Dushku performed the voice of She-Hulk in Hulk and S.M.A.S.H. In 2016, Dushku had a recurring role as Veronica Dawson on the television series, Banshee. In 2017, she participated in the CBS procedural drama, Bull, starring Michael Weatherly (NCIS) as Jason Bull. Dushku's role in Bull she brought up her experiences with sexual harassment on set, and she stepped forward with accusations about Weatherly; CBS struck a deal with Dushku for $ 9.5 million.

Although her acting career has not been active since 2017, Dushku has established herself as a political and social activist through her role in organizations like THRIVE-Gulu, which helps war survivors and child soldiers in Uganda. It remains to be seen whether or not she will return to acting, but the actress certainly left a memorable mark not only on Whedonverse, but in the world of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and is still loved by fans of the series more than twenty years after her debut as Faith.

Next: Buffy The Vampire Slayer: Why is "The Body" the best episode?

What 90-day promise: before the 90-day stars leak?