What Exactly a Smart TV Is, Explained

Smart TVs are popular these days, but many people only have a vague idea of ​​what they really are. What makes a smart TV different from a "fool"?

People know them when they see them because of the label on the box, but the term "Smart TV" has different meanings that many people do not consider. There are some clear differences between a standard and a smart TV.

The "smart" designation exists around many other technologies, including the obvious example: smartphones. Terms like this and other tech buzzwords like "5G," "4K," and "HD" are now common in almost every home, but people rarely understand that these words are specific to certain classifications. It's easy for us to roll our eyes collectively when a magazine cover says it has the secret to give us "high-definition crunches," but the lack of information from the public about the technologies that are now part of daily life represents a trend in modern society. Tech companies just aren't doing a great job explaining their products to the public, and instead rely on marketing companies to attach a word or two to the product while letting word of mouth do the rest.

So in that spirit, it's worth examining what a smart TV is and what makes them a significant advance in technology. The defining feature of a smart TV is that it connects to the Internet and can use programs that would otherwise require a computer or some other device. TVs with built-in apps for services like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus are considered smart TVs. The distinction is the same as that of smartphones vs. regular phones, and smart home devices vs. … calendars (what else would they compare to?) The functions of a smart TV that makes it smart used to exist in Set-top boxes like TiVo or a modern digital cable box – Companies have now discovered ways to bring that technology to a flat-screen TV.

What is a smart TV in terms of physical components?

Since calling them "smart" means that they connect to the Internet, smart TVs generally have a built-in wireless adapter or support for an ethernet connection. That wireless adapter is what allows them to connect to Wi-Fi, and it's generally exactly the same technology you'd find on a laptop, phone, or game console.

Beyond that, smart TVs are basically low-end PCs. They have processors capable of running those applications. They have internal file storage. They have a screen output in the form of the screen itself. The basic things that make a computer what it is are also powering our smart TVs. The genius of this is in hiding it from the user and simplifying the user interfaces so that people don't feel like they are starting Windows every time they want to see HBO Max.

