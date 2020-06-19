What explains the Ohio Plateau in coronavirus cases despite the reopening?

Despite increases in coronavirus cases in several states, Ohio has seen a plateau in new cases and even a decrease in hospitalizations.

Since the beginning of May, Ohio's seven-day moving average of new cases each day has decreased by 85 cases, the number of hospitalized patients has currently decreased by more than half, and test results showing positive results every days have fallen from 10.7 percent to 3.2 percent.

Furthermore, a lower percentage of positive cases has resulted in hospitalizations.

"We are not seeing any significant increase or reestablishment of a wave or peak in Ohio and that's great," Mark Cameron, an infectious disease researcher and professor at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, told Cincinnati.com of USA Today. . "What that could mean is that people still follow the guidelines."

However, the encouraging news does not mean that Ohio residents can simply exercise caution.

THE VIRUS VACCINE RACE MAY LEAVE SOME COUNTRIES BEHIND

Cameron told the store that people should continue to take precautions, such as social distancing and the use of a face mask.

Cincinnati.com reported that "it is impossible to say for sure what is contributing to the Ohio Plateau or the drop in coronavirus metrics," and offered several possible reasons.

In Ohio, the number of tests administered more than doubled from April to May, from 104,247 to 255,030, the newspaper wrote. Cameron said that the intensified tests may be detecting cases earlier, and self-isolation at home could unknowingly avoid passing the disease on to others.

Although the state tests have not reached the levels that epidemiologists hold as an indication for a safe reopening, the tests continue to expand.

ROCHE'S ACETMRA ARETRITIS MEDICINE FALLS SHORT IN CORONAVIRUS TEST

The outlet theorized that the state's "mobile base" to reopen may have contributed to the plateau in new virus cases. Also, when Ohio's nonessential retail stores were given the green light to reopen in mid-May, some remained closed.

Finally, a Google analysis of cell phone location data revealed some mobility changes in Ohio residents. The sample showed that people spent 40 percent less time at the office in May compared to January and February, the outlet wrote.

Traffic on Ohio's highways was cut almost in half during the first week of the state's stay-at-home order, and the latest data shows that traffic has still decreased by 22 percent compared to the year. past.

"The data indicates that, overall, people were taking it very seriously," Dr. Michael Oglesbee, director of the Institute for Infectious Diseases at Ohio State University, told the news outlet.

Oglesbee says the behavioral change that has happened in Ohio may have been underestimated.